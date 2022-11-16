Rapper Blueface arrested for attempted murder after shooting

The 'Thotiana' rapper has been arrested after he tried to murder an individual in Las Vegas.

Rapper Blueface has been arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday (November 15) for attempted murder.

The Thotiana rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, had a warrant out for his arrest due to a shooting that took place last month.

A video showing the rapper and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock being apprehended by police has been shared to TMZ.

Blueface slammed for letting son, 3, drive his car

Blueface is known for 'Thotiana' among many other songs. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Police Department have issued a statement confirming the rappers arrest.

According to the statement, the warrant for his arrest was for "attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure."

The 25-year-old rapper was arrested outside of a Chicken and Waffle shop that appears to be part of an undercover operation.

Blueface Now Claims He's Slept With 10,000 Women As He Corrects His Previous Count

Blueface is known for his song 'Thotiana'. Picture: Getty Images

The rapper's girlfriend has now spoken out against the arrest, and tweeted: "ugh why gotta take you from me", with multiple broken heart emojis and crying faces.

She then followed up her tweet with a video of the pair kissing, making a stand against the arrest.

This is not the first time that Blueface has been faced with legal trouble - in 2018 he was arrested and charged with shooting at a vehicle, but subsequently released on a $69,000 bail.