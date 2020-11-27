Blueface slammed for letting son, 3, drive his car

Blueface slammed for letting son, 3, drive his car. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The "Thotiana" rapper has received backlash for being "irresponsible" and letting his son drive his car.

Blueface continues to shock people with the controversial things he does. This time, the rapper 23 year-old rapper has received backlash after the rapper let his three year old son drive his car.

On Thursday (Nov 26) Blueface shared a video of himself and his son, Javaughn, both sitting in the drivers seat.

While Javaughn is sitting in his fathers lap, it doesn't look as if he's strapped up with a seat belt.

The "Thotiana" rapper also let his three year-old son control the wheel at some points during the video.

Blueface had his hand on the wheel loosely, just incase his son misguided the wheel. However, fans were still not happy as there was a lack of safety of Blueface and his son, overall.

Many people claimed Blueface was "irresponsible" and some even worried that the star would have his son taken away from him over this instance.

Blueface later uploaded a video to his Instagram wishing his fans a Happy Thanksgiving with his son. Picture: Instagram

American blog TheShadeRoom spotted the video and reposted it to their Instagram feed. Underneath the reposted video, many fans lashed out at the rapper.

While some pointed out that it was highly dangerous to have a child in the lap while driving and unstrapped, others claimed Child Protection Services may potentially get involved.

Fans slam Blueface for letting his son drive. Picture: Instagram

One fan wrote "People incriminate themselves everyday and blame the system. Look at this nonsense. Kid should be in the back in a car seat", while another wrote "This is not okay at all, if a car hits him by accident, his son could become seriously injured or die".

Another Instagram user chimed in writing "Cps definitely getting called on him 🤦🏽‍♀️", while another wrote "Children Services bout to pay him a visit".

