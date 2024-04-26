There's been an update on the Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet pregnancy rumours
26 April 2024, 15:28 | Updated: 26 April 2024, 15:29
Here's the latest on the rumours of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.
This week has been wild after rumours that Kylie Jenner was expecting a child with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet started circulating around the internet.
The rumours were proven to be just that - a rumour - after a source rubbished them to TMZ, after X / Twitter account Pop Tings posted the original announcement on Wednesday.
But, there has been an update to the falsified rumours of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's baby, and here's the rundown.
Multiple sources directly told Us Weekly that the rumours that Kylie is expecting her third child is completely untrue: "Kylie is not pregnant."
Meanwhile, Kylie and Timmy are still together and are navigating a long distance relationship, as Kylie resides in Los Angeles with children Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.
Chalamet is currently in New York filming A Complete Unknown, the biopic of Bob Dylan. “Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” the insider says.
Kylie and Timothee may seem like an unlikely celebrity couple, but sources do claim that the pair are going strong.
They were first linked a year ago, and made their public debut in August 2023 at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, before being papped publicly at fashion week and the US Open.
The pair took their relationship to new levels in 2024 after attending the Golden Globes together and supported Chalamet on the press tour of Wonka.