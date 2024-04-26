There's been an update on the Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet pregnancy rumours

There's been an update on the Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet pregnancy rumours. Picture: Getty Images

Here's the latest on the rumours of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This week has been wild after rumours that Kylie Jenner was expecting a child with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet started circulating around the internet.

The rumours were proven to be just that - a rumour - after a source rubbished them to TMZ, after X / Twitter account Pop Tings posted the original announcement on Wednesday.

But, there has been an update to the falsified rumours of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's baby, and here's the rundown.

Kylie Jenner is dating actor Timothee Chalamet. Picture: Getty

Multiple sources directly told Us Weekly that the rumours that Kylie is expecting her third child is completely untrue: "Kylie is not pregnant."

Meanwhile, Kylie and Timmy are still together and are navigating a long distance relationship, as Kylie resides in Los Angeles with children Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

Chalamet is currently in New York filming A Complete Unknown, the biopic of Bob Dylan. “Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” the insider says.

Kylie and her daughter Stormi. Picture: Instagram

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were rumoured to be expecting a child. Picture: Getty

Kylie and Timothee may seem like an unlikely celebrity couple, but sources do claim that the pair are going strong.

They were first linked a year ago, and made their public debut in August 2023 at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, before being papped publicly at fashion week and the US Open.

The pair took their relationship to new levels in 2024 after attending the Golden Globes together and supported Chalamet on the press tour of Wonka.