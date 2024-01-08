Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: When and why did they break up?

8 January 2024, 15:31

Kylie Jenner shows off Paris glam

By Anna Suffolk

When and how did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has had a string of famous exes, however her most known relationship was with rapper Travis Scott.

Throughout their relationship, the pair welcomed two children together - Stormi and Aire, who they now co-parent.

With the confirmation that Kylie Jenner is now dating hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet, we look back and when and how Travis and Kylie split.

Kylie and Travis share two children together.
Kylie and Travis share two children together. Picture: Getty

  1. When did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott break up?

    The news of Kylie and Travis' official split came on 8th January 2023, however the five-year relationship was not smooth sailing.

    Kylie first started dating Travis in 2017 after meeting at Coachella

    They rekindled their romance in February 2020 after taking a break from their relationship in October 2019.

    Kylie and Travis are rumoured to be on the rocks.
    Kylie and Travis are no more. . Picture: Getty Images

  2. Why did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split?

    While Kylie or Travis have never publicly revealed why they split, a report from PEOPLE magazine goes into depth around the reasons behind their split.

    "Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."

    Kylie and Stormi.
    Kylie and Stormi. Picture: Instagram

    It has "never been an easy relationship," says the insider, who notes Jenner "flips out" any time cheating rumours emerged.

    "There is a reason that they never got married," the insider adds. "It's always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes."

    Kylie shared sweet pictures of her son.
    Kylie shared sweet pictures of her son. Picture: Instagram

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Why is A$AP Rocky facing trial and will he go to jail?

Why is A$AP Rocky facing trial and will he go to jail?

Love Island All Stars line-up: The confirmed contestants & which seasons they were in

Love Island All Stars line-up: The confirmed contestants & which seasons they were in

Halle Bailey fans uncover DDG’s ‘smart’ baby announcement last year

Halle Bailey fans uncover DDG’s ‘smart’ baby announcement last year

How old is Halle Bailey? Who is her boyfriend DDG? Here's the lowdown on the actress and singer.

Halle Bailey's Age, Net Worth and Boyfriend DDG: The Lowdown on 'The Little Mermaid' Star

Trending

DDG shares first pictures from Halle Bailey’s pregnancy amid birth of baby boy

DDG shares first pictures from Halle Bailey’s pregnancy amid birth of baby boy

Halle Bailey announces birth of baby boy with boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey announces birth of baby boy with boyfriend DDG

Your guide to the biggest hip hop concerts and festivals happening in 2024

Your guide to the biggest hip hop concerts and festivals happening in 2024

Why Love Island Aftersun has been ‘scrapped’ for All Star series

Why Love Island Aftersun has been ‘scrapped’ for All Star series

Kylie Jenner dating history: from Tyga to Travis Scott to Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner dating history: from Travis Scott to Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working