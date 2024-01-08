Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: When and why did they break up?
When and how did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split? Here's everything you need to know.
Kylie Jenner has had a string of famous exes, however her most known relationship was with rapper Travis Scott.
Throughout their relationship, the pair welcomed two children together - Stormi and Aire, who they now co-parent.
With the confirmation that Kylie Jenner is now dating hollywood heartthrob Timothee Chalamet, we look back and when and how Travis and Kylie split.
When did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott break up?
The news of Kylie and Travis' official split came on 8th January 2023, however the five-year relationship was not smooth sailing.
Kylie first started dating Travis in 2017 after meeting at Coachella
They rekindled their romance in February 2020 after taking a break from their relationship in October 2019.
Why did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split?
While Kylie or Travis have never publicly revealed why they split, a report from PEOPLE magazine goes into depth around the reasons behind their split.
"Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."
It has "never been an easy relationship," says the insider, who notes Jenner "flips out" any time cheating rumours emerged.
"There is a reason that they never got married," the insider adds. "It's always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes."