Kylie Jenner kids: how old are they & what are their names?

How many children does Kylie Jenner have? Here's a rundown on the reality star's children.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had an on-off relationship since 2017, but a constant in their life has been parenting their children together.

Jenner has been vocal on her experiences with parenthood, after giving birth to her daughter Stormi back in 2018.

She told older sister Kim, who has four kids, that "Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better."

Kylie, Travis and Stormi pictured in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Kylie gave birth to her first child when she was only 20-years-old. She told Interview Germany that she "always knew I wanted to be a young mother."

Jenner's children have been partially kept out of the limelight, but do make occasional appearances on her social media and on the Hulu show The Kardashians.

From her low-key pregnancy to her first-born, to the mystery surrounding her newest arrivals name, here's all we know about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's children.

