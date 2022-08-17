Kylie Jenner reveals the name she was almost given instead of Kylie

Kylie Jenner has revealed the name she would have been called instead of Kylie... and it still begins with K!

Kylie Jenner has revealed the name she was almost given by her parents instead of Kylie in a new TikTok video.

She took to the video sharing platform to participate in a trend that features the song 'I Love Kanye' by her sisters ex-husband Kanye West.

The video began with a sweet video of her and daughter Stormi, 4, embracing and then Kylie revealed to her fans her 'almost name'.

Kylie Jenner participated in a TikTok trend. Picture: TikTok

The star of The Kardashians revealed that she was almost called Kennedy by her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

She also included multiple pictures of her alter-ego Kennedy, including that of her in a bikini and a superimposed version of a 'Kennedy Lip Kit' instead of Kylie.

Jenner said in the caption that the name "doesn't hit the same" in comparison to the notoriety of Kylie.

Kylie and her daughter Stormi. Picture: Instagram

Fans were quick to express their opinion on her 'almost-name', with some saying it sounded too similar to big sister Kendall's name.

"Love that name but it would've been too close to Kendall", one user wrote.

Others said that it "Kennedy Jenner sounds so good", and that it would match with her vibe and energy.

On the topic of names, some fans commented that Kylie should try this trend with her son, who she has not revealed the name of yet.

"Do one next with Wolfie", one fan asked, citing the previous name Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott called their son then later retracted.

Kylie is yet to reveal the name of Stormi's little brother, however clues have been dropped and some fans believe that she will announce it in the upcoming season of Hulu's The Kardashians.