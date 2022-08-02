Travis Scott 'drops major hint' at his 6-month-old son's name with Kylie Jenner

Kardashian fans think that Travis Scott has revealed the name of him and Kylie Jenner's second child.

Kardashian fans believe that Kylie Jenner's partner Travis Scott has shared a clue about their sons name on social media.

Jenner and her rapper boyfriend welcomed their son in February, and unveiled his name to be 'Wolf', before changing it to an unknown name.

Travis Scott posted a picture of a bed kitted out in white linen with a name embossed on his Instagram story.

Travis, Stormi and her son. Picture: Instagram

The monogrammed pillow read "Jack", and fans took this as a hint to be the baby's name.

Fans believe that this is a clue towards their baby son's closely guarded name, who is now six months old.

The couple have not featured their sons face on their social media, and is rarely seen in public appearances.

Travis posted a cryptic picture on his Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Fans have been eager to find out the name of Kylie and Travis' baby after they revealed that "our son's name isn't Wolf anymore" back in March.

"We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

However, as Travis' real name is actually Jacques Bermon Webster II, Jack could possibly be a nickname.

Kylie revealed that she changed her sons name back in March but hasn't revealed the new name. Picture: Instagram

Fans of Travis and Kylie are eager for the name to be released, especially as daughter Stormi's name was released moments after the birth.

Other fans believe that Kylie will release her son's name in the new season of The Kardashians.

Season two of The Kardashians airs on September 22nd on Hulu and Disney Plus.