Kylie Jenner hints at baby number 3 with Travis Scott

Could baby number three be on the cards for Kylie and Travis?

Kylie Jenner has hinted that baby number three is on its way a lot sooner than expected.

The 24-year-old star of The Kardashians already has two children with rapper Travis Scott - Stormi, 4, and a son, 5 months.

Ever since her son, who was previously named Wolf, was born in February 2022, Kylie and Travis appear to be going from strength to strength in their relationship.

Kylie and Travis appear to be going from strength to strength. Picture: Getty Images

She hasn't released his official name yet, or an image of his face, but it seems that the pair are already talking about baby number three.

Kylie left a series of pregnant-women emojis on boyfriend Travis Scott's latest Instagram post, hinting that she is pregnant.

Travis Scott uploaded a picture of himself on Sunday (July 24) with the caption 'Got there in a New York minute'.

The image Travis posted on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Some fans think that this is Kylie's way of announcing her third pregnancy, whilst others see it as a push for Travis and Kylie to try for another child.

The picture has been liked almost two million times, and whilst most comments are asking Travis to drop his upcoming album 'Utopia', Kylie's comment is the most liked.

The comment which Kylie posted on her boyfriend's post. Picture: Instagram

Among the reactions to Kylie's comment was speculation that she was pregnant with two children - due to the four emoji's that she typed.

Another said "another one?".

Kylie is still yet to release her second child's name and his face, so it is unlikely that she is pregnant again, however Kylie and co. are unpredictable.