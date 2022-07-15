Kylie Jenner shows off £20,000 Louis Vuitton bike in new TikTok video

Kylie Jenner showed off her new wheels worth five-figures in a recent TikTok.

Kylie Jenner has shown off her new Louis Vuitton bike in a recent TikTok video where she declares that she is 'obsessed' with it.

The bike is a Louis Vuitton town model which has its infamous brown canvas logo wrapped around the basket and frame.

Kylie's new wheels. Picture: TikTok

Kylie's edition is a bright-red with branded accents, which has been "hand-crafted and assembled at the Maison Tamboite studio in the Bastille district of Paris."

The range was released last year and according to Louis Vuitton, the bikes are "an exhibition of meticulous craftsmanship."

Kylie, Travis and Stormi pictured in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Kylie's new wheels do not come in cheap, as the bikes range from £20,200 to £22,900.

"A symbol of Parisian chic, the Louis Vuitton Bike is perfect for a two-wheel city adventure or a countryside exploration, inviting each curious cyclist, beginner or experienced, to explore horizons, comfortably meandering any landscape," says Louis Vuitton.

The saddle is also etched in Louis print. Picture: TikTok

Fans were quick to call out Kylie with her new purchase, with some saying that the bike 'probably costs more than my house'.

Others called the bike 'beautiful' and 'classy', and asked to see a video of Kylie riding it.

Kylie Jenner has never previously expressed intentions of riding a bike, however she may be taking up the hobby if daughter Stormi starts to learn to ride.