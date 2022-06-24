Travis Scott posts and deletes NSFW photo of Kylie Jenner amid reconciliation rumours

24 June 2022, 11:58

The rapper shared a throwback shot from girlfriend Kylie Jenner's infamous 2019 Playboy shoot on social media

Travis Scott affirmed his affection towards girlfriend Kylie Jenner after posting an Instagram PDA of the couple, where Kylie appears nude.

The 31-year-old rapper and 24-year-old star of The Kardashians, share two children together: 4-year-old Stormi and a son, born in February, whose name has not been made public.

The complete history of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship

Travis has now been reminding fans of his relationship to Kylie by posting a naked photo of Kylie on his Instagram stories.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared 4-year-old Stormi and a 5-month-old son. Picture: Getty Images

The image was of Kylie's 2019 Playboy shoot with her rapper boyfriend. Kylie, then 22, poses nude and leans into Travis with her face nuzzled into his neck.

Kylie wears nothing in the image besides a cowboy hat.

Kylie Jenner shares glimpse of baby son in rare photo

Travis posted a video of the image on his Instagram stories, where they appear to have the image framed in the house they share together.

The couple share an embrace. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

Kylie shared the image on Instagram back in 2019, showing her affection to Travis.

She wrote, "Me by @travisscott for @playboy. ♥️♥️ See the full story on playboy.com. Photography by @sashasamsonova."

Kylie Jenner & mother Kris labelled 'out of touch' after comparing car wash to Disneyland

The loved-up couple. Picture: Getty Images

Kylie recently shared a snap of her family on Instagram to celebrate Father's Day. She captioned the image "happy father’s day daddyyyyy we love you 🤎".

Travis responded with "L❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️EEE YAAAA 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎", showing his affection for the mother of his children.

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable snap of her family to celebrate Father's Day. Picture: Instagram @kyliejenner

After a short split in 2021, the couple have been together since 2017 and appear to be going from strength to strength.

