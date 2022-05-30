Kylie Jenner shares glimpse of baby son in rare photo

Posting the picture on her IG stories, the reality star gushed over her two kids, adding "I made these little feet"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner shared the cutest photo of her two children's feet on Instagram, giving her fans a small glimpse of her son. The 24-year-old captioned the moment 'I made these little feet'.

In the snap, Stormi can be seen dressed in pink leggings, while her newborn brother was dressed in grey ones. Kylie revealed that she changed her sons name a couple weeks after giving birth, adding:

"We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere".

Kylie Jenner shares first official snap of her son on Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

She gave birth to her son on February 2nd, later confirming the arrival of her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott on her Instagram. The couple are already parents to three-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie first announced her second pregnancy back in September 2021, posting a sweet montage of video clips from special moments during her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner speaking about being six weeks postpartum on her IG stories. Picture: Instagram

Back in March, the lip kit billionaire opened up about suffering with postpartum since giving birth to her son in February.

"I just want to say to all my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy. It’s not been easy, it’s very hard" she said. "This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually" she told her fans on her IG story.

Kylie Jenner speaking about being six weeks postpartum on her IG stories. Picture: Instagram

"I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the Internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me".

Kylie Jenner speaking about being six weeks postpartum on her IG stories. Picture: Instagram

She continued: "It’s been hard. And I just wanted to say that. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this work out today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better, so you’ve got this".