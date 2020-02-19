Kylie Jenner sparks controversy by letting daughter Stormi, 2, wear huge gold hoop earrings

Kylie Jenner has sparked debate on social media after sharing images of her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster wearing hoop earrings.

The 'self-made billionaire', 22, has received criticism after sharing a series of photos Stormi wearing a large pair of gold hoop earrings, which are personalised with her name in the middle.

"Go best friend," Jenner captioned the images, which see little Stormi wearing a white vest top, baggy white shorts and colourful Nike trainers.

Stormi Webster, 2, can be seen wearing a pair of personalised gold hoop earrings. Picture: Instagram

Jenner soon found herself on the receiving end of backlash from her followers, many of whom criticised the makeup mogul for putting such large earrings on a toddler.

"Why is this 2 yr old wearing hoops like that? Geez let them be little girls," wrote one. "This is the problem with kids having kids. All fun n games until she rips her earlobes out," added another.

"Hoop earrings for a 2 year old? Seriously?" said one user, while another exclaimed, "OMG, hoop earrings for a baby.. NO NO.. you can just see those ears are getting pulled right down."

"Isn't she a little young to be wearing such big earrings? It would be so easy for her to get them caught and would yank through her ear," echoed another user on the potential danger of the jewellery.

However, some of Kylie's followers were quick to support and defend the reality star. "Yassss earrings," wrote Malika Haqq, a family friend of the Kardashian-Jenners.

"They’re hoop earrings guys chill. This child is well taken care of. Kylies a great mom. Stick a fork in it," wrote a fan.

Jenner is yet to respond to the backlash. Her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, received similar criticism in 2018 after getting her daughter True's ears pierced when she was just a few months old.