Kylie Jenner sparks plastic surgery rumours after flaunting her hips and waist in racy video

"I just don't get why we praise bodies that are not real," said one user about the 'self-made billionaire'.

Kylie Jenner has raised plastic surgery suspicion among social media users following some of her latest selfie videos.

Last week, the 22-year-old 'self-made billionaire' shared a video of herself showing off her curves in a nude bra and sweatpants, and it wasn't long before people began speculating in the comments.

"Don’t make us bring out the TBT pics," wrote one, while another one said, "Hips are definitely lying, Shakira ready to fight."

Kylie has sparked rumours of hip and waist surgery after posting a racy video online. (Pictured here at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party). Picture: Getty

One user wrote, "I don’t like this plastic flex it’s too much," while another commented, "Surgery it is obvious."

Another video posted to her Instagram story shows Jenner celebrating the baby shower of family friend Malika Haqq. Jenner can be seen sashaying away from the camera, showing off her behind in a cream bodycon dress.

Once again, people began speculating over how 'natural' the Kylie Cosmetics owner's body is. "I just don't get why we praise bodies that are not real," wrote one.

"Nothing real in this video but the balloons...all of em!" wrote another, while one said, "Poor thing is going to go overboard and be one of those sad plastic surgery stories."

Fans suspected Jenner's body had been enhanced by a surgeon following her latest videos. Picture: Instagram

In August last year, the star was accused of getting "butt injections" after posting bikini selfies from her 22nd birthday trip on luxury superyatch around the Mediterranean.

Jenner denied plastic surgery back in February 2019 during an interview with Paper Magazine, but credited "fillers" for her dramatic transformation.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," Jenner said. "I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."

"It's fillers. I'm not denying that," she added.