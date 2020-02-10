Kylie Jenner sparks plastic surgery rumours after flaunting her hips and waist in racy video

10 February 2020, 14:20 | Updated: 10 February 2020, 14:22

"I just don't get why we praise bodies that are not real," said one user about the 'self-made billionaire'.

Kylie Jenner has raised plastic surgery suspicion among social media users following some of her latest selfie videos.

Kylie Jenner splashes out on daughter Stormi's extravagant 'Stormi World' 2nd birthday party

Last week, the 22-year-old 'self-made billionaire' shared a video of herself showing off her curves in a nude bra and sweatpants, and it wasn't long before people began speculating in the comments.

"Don’t make us bring out the TBT pics," wrote one, while another one said, "Hips are definitely lying, Shakira ready to fight."

Kylie has sparked rumours of hip and waist surgery after posting a racy video online. (Pictured here at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party)
Kylie has sparked rumours of hip and waist surgery after posting a racy video online. (Pictured here at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party). Picture: Getty

One user wrote, "I don’t like this plastic flex it’s too much," while another commented, "Surgery it is obvious."

Another video posted to her Instagram story shows Jenner celebrating the baby shower of family friend Malika Haqq. Jenner can be seen sashaying away from the camera, showing off her behind in a cream bodycon dress.

Once again, people began speculating over how 'natural' the Kylie Cosmetics owner's body is. "I just don't get why we praise bodies that are not real," wrote one.

"Nothing real in this video but the balloons...all of em!" wrote another, while one said, "Poor thing is going to go overboard and be one of those sad plastic surgery stories."

Fans suspected Jenner's body had been enhanced by a surgeon following her latest videos.
Fans suspected Jenner's body had been enhanced by a surgeon following her latest videos. Picture: Instagram

In August last year, the star was accused of getting "butt injections" after posting bikini selfies from her 22nd birthday trip on luxury superyatch around the Mediterranean.

Jenner denied plastic surgery back in February 2019 during an interview with Paper Magazine, but credited "fillers" for her dramatic transformation.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," Jenner said. "I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."

"It's fillers. I'm not denying that," she added.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kylie Jenner News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Snoop Dogg denies he threatened Gayle King during his rant defending Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg claims he "didn’t threaten" Gayle King while defending Kobe Bryant during angry rant

Snoop Dogg

Nick Cannon says Eminem is a "product of institutional racism"

Nick Cannon claims Eminem is a "product of institutional racism"

Eminem

Jennifer Lopez responds to critics who claims her Super Bowl performance was "too sexy"

Jennifer Lopez claps back at claims her Super Bowl performance with Shakira was "too sexy"
Amber Rose gets roasted for her new forehead tattoos

Amber Rose roasted for getting tattoos of her son's names ‘Bash’ & ’Slash’ on her forehead

Trending

Blac Chyna made a surprising appearance on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

Blac Chyna's racy appearance on the Oscars 2020 red carpet leaves social media confused
R Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary has claimed that she has footage of him coercing her to lie about alleged abuse

R Kelly’s ex Azriel Clary claims she has video of singer “coercing” lie about alleged abuse

R Kelly

Nicki Minaj uses the "hack excuse" after regretting her Twitter beef with ex Meek Mill

Nicki Minaj jokingly claims she was “hacked” during Meek Mill Twitter beef

Nicki Minaj

Sean Paul age, net worth, songs, nationality, wife, family and more.

How old is Sean Paul, where is he from, what's his net worth and what are his biggest songs?
Machine Gun Kelly & Demi Lovato are reportedly dating

Machine Gun Kelly and Demi Lovato spark dating rumours after being spotted on cosy night out