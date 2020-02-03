Kylie Jenner spends $100,000 on daughter Stormi's extravagant 'Stormi World' 2nd birthday party

The 22-year-old entrepreneur treated Stormi and her friends to carnival rides, personalised merchandise and games.

Kylie Jenner pulled out all the stops for her daughter Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday party - a carnival-themed revival of the extravagant 'Stormi World'.

The 22-year-old entrepreneur was joined by friends and family, including ex-boyfriend and Stormi's father, Travis Scott, to celebrate her little tot's special day.

'Self-made billionaire' Jenner reportedly splashed out $100,000 on the birthday bash, which featured various 'worlds' dedicated to animated kids movies Trolls and Frozen.

#stormiworld ⚡️🤍

Guests walked through a giant inflatable Stormi head upon entrance and were given maps of the venue to help them find their way around.

Jenner filmed Stormi's reaction as she reacted to the huge spinning Dumbo carnival ride, dancers and jugglers, arcade games full of mini pillows of Stormi's face, a taco bar, a build-a-bear station and a Stormi World merchandise shop.

Kim Kardashian's son Saint, four, was seen having fun at the party, as were Khloe's daughter True and Rob's daughter Dream. Jenner's father Caitlyn Jenner and her partner Sophia Hutchin were also seen at the event.

favorite day of the year ⛈

John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen took their daughter Luna while Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina brought along Cardi and Offset's little girl Kulture.

Last year, Kylie threw the first 'Stormi World' for her little girl's first birthday, and decided to go even bigger this year for round two. Staff were giving out Stormi World balloons while others were seen walking around wearing giant Stormi bobble heads.

According to TMZ, Jenner and Scott teamed up to organise the event. The former couple got "back to their co-parenting ways to throw a joint party for Stormi's 2nd, renting out a studio space for friends and family and running up the tab to a cool six figures."

The lucky 2-year-old was already given a special trip to Disney World to kickstart her birthday celebrations.

Last year, Kylie rented out the entire backlot of Universal Studios for the first Stormi World, which coincided with her then-boyfriend Travis' Astroworld tour.

