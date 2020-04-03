What Is Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth In 2020?
3 April 2020, 11:53 | Updated: 3 April 2020, 12:05
The mother-of-one is now the richest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings.
Kylie Jenner has become the richest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings after her staggering net worth has been revealed.
The 22-year-old makeup entrepreneur - mother to her two-year-old baby girl, Stormi, with rapper Travis Scott - has officially become the youngest self-made billionaire ever, beating Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at age 23.
In 2018, her Kylie Cosmetics company was worth an estimated $900 million, and she is the youngest person to appear on the annual ranking of America's Richest Self-Made Women by Forbes.
In late 2019, beauty conglomerate Coty bought a 51% stake in the Kylie Cosmetics empire for $600 million in cash - placing Miss Jenner's company at a staggering $1.2 billion worth.
Here's Why Kylie Jenner's Daughter's Surname Is Neither Jenner Nor Scott
In 2019, Kylie topped the Instagram Rich List for 2019 once again after it was revealed that she can earn up to $1,266,000 per post, thanks to her 141 million followers and promotional posts.
At the end of 2018, Kylie tied with Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z for fifth place on the Forbes Wealthiest American Celebrity of 2018, thanks to her ever-growing beauty empire.
The popular makeup products includes her famous Lip-Kits, Kylighters and eyeshadow palettes that consistently sell out within minutes, and, within the first 18 months of the brand's launch, Kylie raked in a staggering in $420 million in retail sales alone.
Her half-sister Kim lands in second place with an estimated net worth of $350 million, followed by Khloe, who had her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
Here’s how Kim, Khloe and the rest of the siblings rank:
- Kim Kardashian – $350 million
- Khloe Kardashian – $40 million
- Kourtney Kardashian – $35 million
- Kendall Jenner – $30 million
- Rob Kardashian – $6 million
During an interview with her mother and Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, for LOVE magazine prior to her daughter's birth, Kylie discussed the future of her brand.
"Oh, I haven’t even dipped my toes in yet," she said, "There are so many products that I have yet to do. That will take years."
She added, "I think truly, I put a lot of hard work into this. It's not like I am doing this to make money. I don't even think about that part."
According to social media measurement firm D’Marie Analytics, Kylie Jenner's social media posts are now worth a staggering £1 million each.
The reality star is now a bigger social media influencer than Beyonce, despite having less followers.
The news comes months after Kylie announced the arrival of her first child with an emotional 11-minute video, following a 5-month social media hiatus.