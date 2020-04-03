What Is Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth In 2020?

The mother-of-one is now the richest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings.

Kylie Jenner has become the richest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings after her staggering net worth has been revealed.

The 22-year-old makeup entrepreneur - mother to her two-year-old baby girl, Stormi, with rapper Travis Scott - has officially become the youngest self-made billionaire ever, beating Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at age 23.

In 2018, her Kylie Cosmetics company was worth an estimated $900 million, and she is the youngest person to appear on the annual ranking of America's Richest Self-Made Women by Forbes.

In late 2019, beauty conglomerate Coty bought a 51% stake in the Kylie Cosmetics empire for $600 million in cash - placing Miss Jenner's company at a staggering $1.2 billion worth.

In 2019, Kylie topped the Instagram Rich List for 2019 once again after it was revealed that she can earn up to $1,266,000 per post, thanks to her 141 million followers and promotional posts.

At the end of 2018, Kylie tied with Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z for fifth place on the Forbes Wealthiest American Celebrity of 2018, thanks to her ever-growing beauty empire.

The popular makeup products includes her famous Lip-Kits, Kylighters and eyeshadow palettes that consistently sell out within minutes, and, within the first 18 months of the brand's launch, Kylie raked in a staggering in $420 million in retail sales alone.

Her half-sister Kim lands in second place with an estimated net worth of $350 million, followed by Khloe, who had her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Here’s how Kim, Khloe and the rest of the siblings rank:

Kim Kardashian – $350 million

Khloe Kardashian – $40 million

Kourtney Kardashian – $35 million

Kendall Jenner – $30 million

Rob Kardashian – $6 million

During an interview with her mother and Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, for LOVE magazine prior to her daughter's birth, Kylie discussed the future of her brand.

"Oh, I haven’t even dipped my toes in yet," she said, "There are so many products that I have yet to do. That will take years."

She added, "I think truly, I put a lot of hard work into this. It's not like I am doing this to make money. I don't even think about that part."

According to social media measurement firm D’Marie Analytics, Kylie Jenner's social media posts are now worth a staggering £1 million each.

The reality star is now a bigger social media influencer than Beyonce, despite having less followers.

The news comes months after Kylie announced the arrival of her first child with an emotional 11-minute video, following a 5-month social media hiatus.