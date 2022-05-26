Kylie Jenner & mother Kris labelled 'out of touch' after comparing car wash to Disneyland

26 May 2022, 11:48

After the two claimed going grocery shopping and to the car wash was 'a normal thing', fans online criticised them for showing their privilege

Kris & Kylie Jenner have been slammed by fans online after the spent the afternoon doing 'normal things' like grocery shopping and going to the car wash in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner fans spot alleged Photoshop fail as they point out 'missing body part'

During the episode, Kris admits that she 'hasn't been to a grocery store in two years' adding:

"One of the things that gets a little tricky is privacy. I stopped going to the grocery store because people in the store started sneaking pictures, and paparazzi started showing up. It was hard".

Kris and Kylie at the car wash in the latest episode of The Kardashians
Kris and Kylie at the car wash in the latest episode of The Kardashians. Picture: The Kardashians/Hulu

"I wear a lot of different hats, and two of them are mom and manager. I'm always in the manager space so when I get to be mom, it's the most magical time for me, and I just want to relish every single second" she continued.

Driving to the grocery store, both Kris and Kylie seemed fascinated by shopping for themselves, with the famous momager celebrating her using a card reader for the first time.

"This is like Disneyland" Kris added. "We have to bring the kids here... This is the best $12 we've ever spent!".

The most important thing to me is spending time with all my kids and my family, and it gets harder and harder as the years go by, which makes me really sad

- Kris Jenner on The Kardashians
Kris and Kylie at the car wash in the latest episode of The Kardashians
Kris and Kylie at the car wash in the latest episode of The Kardashians. Picture: The Kardashians/Hulu

"So, any chance I can grab a little bit of time with any of them — even if it means going through a car wash — I have Kylie all to myself, and that means everything" she continued.

Fans of the famous family ran to social media to share their opinion on Kris & Kylie doing 'normal stuff', with one fan writing "It's Kris and Kylie showing off their privilege for me".

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend SinfulColors and Kylie Jenner Announce charitybuzz.com Auction for Anti Bullying on July 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend SinfulColors and Kylie Jenner Announce charitybuzz.com Auction for Anti Bullying on July 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Another one commented: "Whilst I think its cute that Kris and Kylie spent the day being normal, it just goes to show that they are super privileged and what is normal to us is extraordinary to them".

