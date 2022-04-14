How much did Hulu pay The Kardashians for their new show?

The first episode of the brand new series is available for streaming on Disney Plus

The Kardashian family is back, with a brand new show on Hulu that see the world's most famous celebrity family "demolish all the walls" in an attempt to present a fresh side to them.

Returning to television on a new network after a successful 20 year run at E! Entertainment, The Kardashians sees Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kris make a comeback, showing off new babies, new boyfriends, and new hairdos.

Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

The new series will see Kourtney discuss her desire to have a child with her fiancé Travis Barker, whom she recently fake married for the new series.

We'll also get an insight into Kim's relationship with her new beau SNL comedian Pete Davidson, as well as her breakdown and divorce with rapper husband Kanye West.

Khloe will share what's been happening between her and Tristan Thompson amid him being a new father for Maralee Nichols, whilst Kylie takes fans on a journey with her second pregnancy.

So how much did Hulu pay the Kardashians for the full series?

According to Variety Magazine, the family were paid $100 million dollars to embark on a new journey with Hulu after leaving E! Entertainment.

The money was reportedly spilt evenly between Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kylie and Kendall, to avoid their being any arguments over who got paid the most.

After their original show Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended in June 2021, the whole family decided to step away from television, however, according to Kris Jenner 'the money Hulu was offering was the key behind them returning to television'.

"Money always matters. I think that anybody would be foolish to say that money doesn’t matter anymore" Kris told Variety.

"In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are".

Khloé chimed in on the topic, adding: "It definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment. We always have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for".

"But not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us".

Kris Jenner, Ben Winston, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, and Kim Kardashian attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Season 1 of The Kardashians consists of 10 episodes that will air every Thursday. The finale of new series will end on Thursday, June 16.

The Kardashians is available to watch right now on both Disney+ (for the UK) and Hulu (for the US).