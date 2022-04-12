Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson pack on PDA as they enjoy "late night snack"

The reality star shared the cute snaps of her loved up with Pete shortly after attending the premiere for her new Kardashian show on HULU

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were all loved up on Instagram yesterday, after the 41-year-old reality star shared two cute intimate pictures of them both hugging whilst enjoying 'a late night snack'.

In the first snap, Kardashian and Davidson are seeing staring into each others eyes – and in the second pic, he's seen embracing her neck as he continues to wrap his arm around her waist

Sending social media into a frenzy, the romantic photos come after Kim walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new reality TV show The Kardashians on HULU, where Pete made his first official appearance has her boyfriend.

The two were seen holding each others hand as they walked from their car to the carpet, before making their way inside. Just days before, Kardashian revealed that she's 'very happy and very content' in her new relationship.

Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Back in March, Kim appeared on The Ellen Show where she opened up about her relationship with Davidson for the first time, discussing the many tattoos he got for her on his body.

"Yeah, he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got" she said. "But the ‘Kim’ one isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding because he wanted to do something that was really different. … That’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life".

She also talked about them making things Instagram official after she posted the first official pics of the two on her feed saying:

"I guess it’s not official until you post on Instagram" she told Ellen before adding that 'she wanted to be careful about posting too many photos of them' explaining that the last time she dated was "before Instagram existed" and she doesn’t know "what the rules are" yet.

Kim sharing the first official selfie of her and Pete on her IG feed. Picture: Instagram

The two officially started dating back in October 2021, shortly after Saturday Night Live, where they shared a kiss during an Aladdin skit on the show.

Earlier this month, Kim travelled to Staten Island to met Pete's grandparents for the first time, according to TMZ, whilst visiting Pete on the set of his latest film.

Kim and Pete kissing in a skit on Saturday Night Live. Picture: SNL

Kim is currently in an ongoing divorce with Kanye West after she filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage.

She was granted the right to be declared as 'legally single' by a US court during. The former couple have four kids together – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.