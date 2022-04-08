Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make first red carpet appearance together

The reality TV star and comedian made their first ever public appearance together at the premiere for 'The Kardashians' new Hulu show.

Kim Kardashian has made her first red carpet debut with her beau Pete Davidson. The couple caught eyes on the carpet as they attended The Kardashians premiere.

The 41-year-old reality TV star stunned in a skintight silver floor length gown with a high thigh slit.

Kim Kardashian stuns at 'The Kardashians' premiere in a silver skin tight floor length gown. Picture: Getty

The SKIMS founder accessorised her outfit with a silver necklace, bracelet and metallic stilettos. She wore her hair in a high bun with two piece out dangling in her face.

While her outfit stunned fans, a huge talking point that shocked fans was her attending the event with her beau Pete Davidson. The event marks the first official public appearance for the couple.

See photos obtained by The Mirror here.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are spotted out for a drive in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Kim and Pete held each other hand as they walked from the car and made their way inside. Pete dressed up in smart attire, wearing a dark blazer and trouser set with black shades.

The moment has been widely celebrated on social media, as the couple mark the first time they have attended an event together, side-by-side.

During an interview with E! News, Kim revealed more about her relationship with the 28-year-old comedian.

The star was asked why she had been hesitant about sharing details of her romance, she replied: "Absolutely."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted out on a dinner date before they went IG official. Picture: Instagram

She continued: "I wanted to make sure that, you know, we were gonna be – I just didn't want to meet someone, go on a date and then talk about it on the show."Kim added: "He's so supportive.

The social media sensation added: "He's here to support me and, like, it's my thing. I don't think it's his thing to be all out here with me. I'm just so happy he's here to support."

The couples red carpet appearance comes after Pete was spotted with Kim's daughter, North West, 8 earlier this week.

Photos obtained by TMZ the Saturday Night Live comedian drove around a bright pink buggy with North.

The outing appeared to be taken inside a gated community in LA where Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick lives.