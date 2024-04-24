Megan Thee Stallion responds after being accused of harassment in lawsuit by former employee

Megan Thee Stallion responds after being accused of harassment in lawsuit by former employee. Picture: Getty Images

By Capital XTRA

The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper has spoken out after being hit with a lawsuit accusing her of harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Megan Thee Stallion has broken her silence after she faces a lawsuit alleging the rapper of creating a hostile work environment and harassment of a cameraman.

Emilio Garcia, who worked as the rapper's personal cameraman from 2019 to 2023 alleges he was trapped in a moving vehicle with her and another woman whilst they had sexual intercourse.

The 'Captain Hook' rapper has since responded to the lawsuit by her legal team, who slammed the "salacious accusations" and suggested Garcia is trying to "embarrass" his client.

Megan has hit out at the lawsuit which was filed earlier this week. Picture: Getty

In court documents filed on Tuesday, 23 April, the cameraman alleges he was in a moving car whilst the rapper was intimate with another woman, and claims he was told "don't ever discuss what you saw" per NBC News.

Garcia also alleges the rapper created a hostile work environment where he was "berated, fat-shamed and treated differently by Megan."

An attorney for Megan Thee Stallion has since responded on behalf of the rapper, who slammed the claims in the lawsuit.

U.S. rapper Megan Thee Stallion is about to embark on her 'Hot Girl Summer' tour. Picture: Alamy

"This is an employment claim for money," said her lawyer.

The attorney also claims there is "no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court."

They also spoke to Page Six that the lawsuit was filed due to “direct retaliation for his complaints about the ongoing illegal behaviour and failure to pay him properly.”