Megan Thee Stallion responds after being accused of harassment in lawsuit by former employee

24 April 2024, 11:18

Megan Thee Stallion responds after being accused of harassment in lawsuit by former employee
Megan Thee Stallion responds after being accused of harassment in lawsuit by former employee. Picture: Getty Images
Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper has spoken out after being hit with a lawsuit accusing her of harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Megan Thee Stallion has broken her silence after she faces a lawsuit alleging the rapper of creating a hostile work environment and harassment of a cameraman.

Emilio Garcia, who worked as the rapper's personal cameraman from 2019 to 2023 alleges he was trapped in a moving vehicle with her and another woman whilst they had sexual intercourse.

The 'Captain Hook' rapper has since responded to the lawsuit by her legal team, who slammed the "salacious accusations" and suggested Garcia is trying to "embarrass" his client.

Megan has hit out at the lawsuit which was filed earlier this week.
Megan has hit out at the lawsuit which was filed earlier this week. Picture: Getty

In court documents filed on Tuesday, 23 April, the cameraman alleges he was in a moving car whilst the rapper was intimate with another woman, and claims he was told "don't ever discuss what you saw" per NBC News.

Garcia also alleges the rapper created a hostile work environment where he was "berated, fat-shamed and treated differently by Megan."

An attorney for Megan Thee Stallion has since responded on behalf of the rapper, who slammed the claims in the lawsuit.

U.S. rapper Megan Thee Stallion is about to embark on her 'Hot Girl Summer' tour.
U.S. rapper Megan Thee Stallion is about to embark on her 'Hot Girl Summer' tour. Picture: Alamy

"This is an employment claim for money," said her lawyer.

The attorney also claims there is "no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court."

They also spoke to Page Six that the lawsuit was filed due to “direct retaliation for his complaints about the ongoing illegal behaviour and failure to pay him properly.”

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Inside Zendaya’s dating history: From Tom Holland to ex-boyfriends

Inside Zendaya’s dating history: From Tom Holland to ex-boyfriends

Chris Brown confirmed he's touring in 2024

Is Chris Brown going on tour in 2024?

Met Gala 2024: All the celebs who will skip this year & the guest list

Met Gala 2024: All the celebs who will skip this year & the guest list

Kourtney Kardashian kids: how old are they & what are their names?

Kourtney Kardashian kids: how old are they & what are their names?

Trending

Are Druski and Rubi Rose dating?

Are Druski and Rubi Rose dating?

Why are Chris Brown and Quavo beefing? Inside their feud and diss tracks

Why are Chris Brown and Quavo beefing? Inside their feud and diss tracks

Inside Drake’s rap beef: Metro Boomin, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar & Rick Ross feud explained

Inside Drake’s rap beef: Metro Boomin, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar & Rick Ross feud explained

Quavo and Karrueche Tran's relationship timeline: pictures, videos & more

Quavo and Karrueche Tran's relationship timeline: When they dated to Chris Brown feud

T-Pain involved in hit and run car accident whilst family was in the car

T-Pain involved in hit and run car accident whilst family was in the car

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working