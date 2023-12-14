Megan Thee Stallion responds to Tory Lanez’ bodyguard’s claims Kelsey ‘had the gun’ the night she got shot

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram live and responded to Tory Lanez's bodyguard claim that he wasn't responsible for shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out following Tory Lanez's bodyguards claim that it was Kelsey Harris who had the gun on the night of the shooting in July 2020.

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this year for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot outside Kylie Jenner's house.

However, a court document featuring a statement given by Lanez's bodyguard, who claims he saw Kelsey holding the gun went public, but Megan remained adamant that the right person was in jail.

Taking to Instagram live, Megan questioned the 'street code' to Lanez's supporters: "Imagine y’all sayin’ somebody is following the street code, not snitching."

She continued: "Y’all trying to pretend like Kelsey shot me. Kelsey didn’t shoot me… Her main problem with me was, ‘You won’t tell people I didn’t shoot you!’"

Megan then said she didn't want to speak about the shooting on social media at all, then addressed Tory directly on the live stream.

“I know who shot me. I said who shot me, and that’s why the f*ck you in jail.”



“One more thing before I go…”



"One more thing before I go…"

(Spoiler: It was more than one.)

“If you say you didn’t shoot me, why wouldn’t you get on the stand and say, ‘I didn’t shoot this b*tch?’ You say it online every day. You figure out how to get your n****s to say you didn’t do it, you figure out how to get the blogs to say you didn’t do it, but the one motherf*cker it would have mattered from was you.

"You should have said, ‘I didn’t do it. Kelsey did it.’ Kelsey, if you didn’t do it, why won’t you say, ‘I didn’t do it?'" she said.

Megan finished by saying: "I know who shot me," she quipped. "I said who shot me and that’s why you’re in jail…. You’re dragging online like there’s no evidence, there’s no new evidence… It’s 2024, y’all still f*cking with me!"