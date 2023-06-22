Kourtney Kardashian kids: how old are they & what are their names?

Kourtney Kardashian tells Travis she's pregnant at his concert

Ahead of the birth of Kourtney's fourth child, get to know everything about the Kardashian's children.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children and is currently expecting her fourth! The 44-year-old is currently pregnant with her husband Travis Barker after marrying in May 2022.

In June 2023, she announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, and held up a sign inspired by the band's music video for 'All The Small Things'.

So, how many children does Kourtney have? How old are they and who are their dads?

Kourtney has three children and is expecting her fourth. Picture: Instagram