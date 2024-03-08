Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick, 14, shows off £5K watch in rare appearance

8 March 2024, 11:32

14-year-old Mason Disick shows off £5k Rolex

Rarely seen Mason Disick, 14, has showed off his designer outfit including a huge Rolex watch.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Mason, 14, has made a rare appearance on social media to show off his designer outfit.

The rarely-seen teenager stepped back from The Kardashians reality show and social media a few years ago, however made a brief appearance on aunt Khloe's Instagram story.

As he shared his designer outfit, Mason also showed off his gold Rolex Watch, which is thought to be worth a whopping £5k.

Fans didn't recognise Mason Disick.
Mason Disick (left) pictured with the Kardashian family. . Picture: Instagram

The video began with Khloe filming Mason's boots, and panned up to show his double denim look accompanied by bling to match.

"Fit check, Chrome, Chrome, show me your belt, show me the belt, yes, Mason," Khloe said. Mason then put his fists together to show off his bling.

"Go offfff Mase" the text read, where Mason pulled up his jacket sleeve to show off his Rolex.

Whilst Mason's face wasn't shown in Khloe's story, he still shared his designer fit.
Whilst Mason's face wasn't shown in Khloe's story, he still shared his designer fit. Picture: Instagram
Mason also shared his double-denim look.
Mason also shared his double-denim look. Picture: Instagram

According to this publication, the Rolex is thought to be worth £5000, with some resale pieces for going over three times that price.

Mason decided to step out of the spotlight from his very famous family a few years ago, and Kourtney said “Just because he's not in the photo, doesn't mean he's not with us" after a fan questioned whether Mason was 'left out'.

However, he did pose for a family picture with dad Scott Disick and aunt Kim Kardashian in December 2023.

