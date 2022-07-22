Kourtney Kardashian slams ‘ultra creepy’ impersonator accounts of son Mason

Kourtney Kardashian has called out Instagram accounts that pretend to be her son Mason.

Mum-of-three Kourtney Kardashian is fiercely protective of her children, and has slammed accounts that impersonate her 12-year-old son, Mason.

Multiple accounts that are allegedly run by Mason have gone viral in recent months and Kourtney Kardashian has finally addressed whether they belong to her son.

Various Instagram accounts have exploded in popularity after the person behind the account claimed to be spilling secret information about the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kourtney pictured with her children Mason and Penelope. Picture: Getty Images

This ranged from exposing the alleged name of Kylie Jenner's newborn son, to claims that Pete Davidson had proposed to Kim Kardashian.

The 43-year-old has now spoken up after an account claimed that Kylie Jenner had wed Travis Scott, the father of her children.

Kourtney spoke up about the rumours. Picture: Twitter

She took to Twitter to clear the rumours up and said: "After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t."

"So I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family", she continued.

Kourtney then went on to brand the account owners as "ultra ultra ultra creepy".

Kardashian, who shares Mason with ex Scott Disick previously said that she shut down a series of secret accounts that Mason had made during lockdown.

Mason previously went live on Instagram and shared private information about aunt Kylie, saying that her and Travis were 'not back together' at the time.

Disick, 12, has withdrawn from the high-publicised lives of his family and has been absent from the latter seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and doesn't appear in the first season of The Kardashians.