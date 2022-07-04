Kourtney Kardashian calls out paparazzi amid Travis Barker hospitalisation

4 July 2022, 10:15

Kourtney Kardashian has slammed the paparazzi for monetising off of Travis Barker’s health scare.

Kourtney Kardashian has hit out at the paparazzi for trying to profit off her husband Travis Barker’s health scare amid his hospitalisation.

The mother-of-three claimed that paps had sold old pictures of her and passed them off as new to make it look like she was "out and about while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life."

What is pancreatitis and how did Travis Barker get it?

Sharing a statement to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Kourtney first updated fans on the Blink-182 drummer’s health scare, saying: “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been.

"Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

Travis Barker was rushed to hospital with pancreatitis
Travis Barker was rushed to hospital with pancreatitis. Picture: Alamy
Kourtney Kardashian shared an update following Travis Barker's health scare
Kourtney Kardashian shared an update following Travis Barker's health scare. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband," Kourtney continued, "for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."

She then went on to directly call out paparazzi, adding: “And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me 'out and about' while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life...these were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)...

“I didn't forget about you. A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side...shame on you."

Kourtney Kardashian called out the paparazzi who sold pictures of her during Travis Barker's health ordeal
Kourtney Kardashian called out the paparazzi who sold pictures of her during Travis Barker's health ordeal. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian reportedly hasn't left Travis Barker's side amid his hospitalisation
Kourtney Kardashian reportedly hasn't left Travis Barker's side amid his hospitalisation. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Travis was rushed to hospital last Tuesday (28 June) with an ‘unknown medical issue’, which TMZ later confirmed was pancreatitis.

It was reported at the time that his new wife ‘wouldn’t leave his side’ as he received intensive treatment.

Travis has since broken his silence over his health scare, telling fans he’s “currently much better”.

