Travis Barker hospitalised with a 'mysterious medical issue'

The Blink-182 drummer and husband of Kourtney Kardashian was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles.

Travis Barker has been rushed to hospital for an unknown medical issue in California.

The 46-year-old musician was pictured on a stretcher outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on Tuesday (28 June) with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side, in reports by TMZ.

This comes after Barker tweeted "God save me" earlier on Tuesday.

Travis' tweet that he posted yesterday before his hospitalisation. Picture: Twitter

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at this year's Grammy awards. Picture: Getty Images

Barker was first taken to West Hills hospital for an unknown health issue, but was transported by ambulance 30 minutes away to Cedars-Sinai from the advice of doctors, according to reports.

The musician's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, posted on her Instagram story to "please send your prayers", which is possibly related to her father's hospitalisation.

Travis Barker and his daughter Alabama in Italy last month. Picture: Getty Images

This shock hospitalisation comes a month after Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian wed in Portofino, Italy. They were surrounded by their close friends and family, which included the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The Kardashian's star changed her name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Instagram, and posted wedding snaps of the two with the caption "Introducing Mr and Mrs Barker".

Kourtney Kardashian appeared alongside Travis Barker on the way to hospital, and appears to be by his side as he undergoes treatment.

