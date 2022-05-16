Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just got officially married in Santa Barbara

Congratulations to the newly weds!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have allegedly tied the knot in a small wedding in Santa Barbara on Sunday, after the two were seen wearing bride and groom outfits and exchanging vows in a courthouse.

According to TMZ, after Kardashian and Barker left the courthouse, they hopped in a convertible with a 'Just Married' sign attached to the back of it.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen in leaving a hotel in midtown on May 3, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Last month, the couple has an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas shortly after Barker performed onstage at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

They visited a wedding chapel at around 1.30am, before getting married by an Elvis Presley impersonator. It later revealed by a source that the 'wedding' was a fake and was shot as part of her and her families new Kardashian reality series on HULU.

"It’s a stunt straight out of Kris Jenner’s playbook. Kourtney and Travis are relieved to have done it since it takes the pressure off them ahead of a bigger ceremony in the summer or autumn. Of course Kris will be ensuring it’s as extravagant as possible" the source added.

In a recent interview on Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney revealed that the fake wedding was the finest night of her life, before quickly adding that she couldn't remember it.

"It actually would have been real if they would have given us a licence at 2am. We asked multiple times, are you sure there’s nothing we can do? So yeah, we just did it anyways" she told the interviewer.

"It was really, really fun/I don’t remember. It was like the best night of my life that I don’t remember".

A couple days later, Kourtney took to her Instagram feed, posting pictures of that night clearing up the rumours saying:

"Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect".