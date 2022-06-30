What is pancreatitis and how did Travis Barker get it?

30 June 2022, 11:46

The Blink-182 drummer and husband of Kourtney Kardashian was hospitalised this week.

Travis Barker was rushed to hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday (28 June) with an 'unknown medical issue'.

It has now been revealed by TMZ that the Blink-182 drummer has pancreatitis and is now recovering in hospital.

Although Travis and wife Kourtney Kardashian have yet to address the situation, his daughter, 16-year old Alabama, has thanked her father's fans for their well wishes.

Travis Barker's daughter gives her thanks to fans in an Instagram story
Travis Barker's daughter gives her thanks to fans in an Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

What is Pancreatitis?

Pancreatitis is the inflammation of the pancreas. There are two main types: acute and chronic, and it is not reported which one Travis has.

Signs and symptoms of pancreatitis include pain in the upper abdomen, nausea and vomiting.

Two of the most common causes of pancreatitis are a gallstone blocking the common bile duct and heavy alcohol use.

Travis Barker pictured with wife Kourtney Kardashian earlier this year
Travis Barker pictured with wife Kourtney Kardashian earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images

What caused his Pancreatitis?

It is reported that Travis Barker's hospital stay and diagnosis of Pancreatitis was 'triggered' by a colonoscopy.

The procedure is usually performed to look for changes in the large intestine and rectum.

However, it is rare that a colonoscopy can cause pancreatitis, and it usually requires hospitalisation.

How is Travis recovering?

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Kourtney 'won't leave his side' and is 'worried' for Travis.

'Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk', added the source.

