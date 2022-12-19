Fans roast The Kardashians over 'inappropriate outfits' for Mason's Bar Mitzvah

Kourtney's oldest child Mason turned 13 this week, and his famous auntie's showed up in outfits deemed 'inappropriate' for a Bar Mitzvah.

Fans have mocked The Kardashian family for wearing latex outfits deemed 'inappropriate' for Mason Disick's 13th birthday.

The oldest child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrated his Bar Mitzvah over the weekend as Disick is Jewish and had his son celebrate his come of age in the traditional ceremony.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian were papped wearing full body latex ensembles, with fans calling them out due to the religious celebration they were attending.

Khloe wore an all-black jumpsuit. Picture: Getty Images

Kim wore a cropped tour tee and leather trousers. Picture: Getty Images

Kim wore a cropped black tee alongside masses of jewellery and tight leather trousers to Mason's party.

Khloe wore a full black latex bodysuit and accompanied this with a large cross necklace.

Reportedly the dress code for the occasion was all black, and the event included desert trucks and live music.

Fans took to social media to express their opinion's over Kim and Khloe's outfits, with one saying "Not u wearing the biggest cross I’ve ever seen to a bar mitzvah".

Another said, "umm surely the fits are a bit inappropriate for a religious event", noting their leather looks.

Despite Kourtney and Scott no longer being a couple, the pair reportedly amicably planned the event together.