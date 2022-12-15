Mason Disick

The oldest out of all the Kardashian kids Mason was born on 14th December 2009, making him 13 years old.

He appeared regularly on the earlier seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but has since moved out of the spotlight as he reaches his teenage years.

In honour of his 13th birthday, auntie Kim posted a rare picture of the two as she revealed that he was now taller than her.

Mason is now a teenager. Picture: Instagram

Kourtney explained why Mason hasn't appeared in any episodes of Disney+'s The Kardashians and said, "I see comments all the time that I'm never with my kids. And I just don't love to post my kids on social media."

She continued, "They don't love it, sometimes they do."

Mason reportedly "doesn't want any part of it. He's not on social media. He doesn't love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it", according to Kourtney.