Kourtney Kardashian dating history: From Scott Disick to Travis Barker
18 June 2021, 17:59
Who is Kourtney Kardashian dating? Who are her ex-boyfriends and is she currently dating anyone?
Kourtney Kardashian has spoken about her family enabling her broken down relationship with Scott Disick, but she's moved on.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's relationship timeline
While the 42-year-old KUWTK star's relationship with Disick played out on the popular TV show, the publications can't get enough of Kourt's new romance with Travis Barker.
Here's what we know about Kourtney Kardashian's dating history.
-
Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have often been referred to as "couple goals", as the pair have packed on their PDA all over the internet.
The KUWTK star confirmed her relationship with the Blink-182 drummer in February.
She shared a photo of herself holding hands with Barker few days after Valentine's Day.
Since then, the pair have delved deep in their relationship, with Kourtney tattooing Travis with a romantic message.
Travis has also shared photos with his and Kourtney's kids, becoming a blended family.
-
Younes Bendjima
Kourtney and Younes Bendijima dated on and off between 2016 and 2018.
The POOSH founder also radmitted that they also secretly reunited in late 2019 and were together until around June, 2020.
However, they eventually broke up after pictures showed Younes cuddling up to a mystery woman in Mexico.
-
Luka Sabbat
Following her and Younes break up, Kourtney allegedly enjoyed a “fun fling” with model and influencer Luka Sabbat in 2018.
Luka was a friend of her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kourtney and Luka were spotted hanging out together on numerous occasions.
-
Scott Disick
Kourtney and Scott Disick were on-and-off for nine years.
The pair met in 2006, and have said they shared an “instant connection” after being introduced by a mutual friend.
Kourtney broke up with Scott in 2008, after she found texts from another woman on Scott’s phone.
However, she forgave Scott, they moved past it and got back together in 2009. They conceived their first child, Mason Disick, that same year.
Their tumultuous relationship was highly played out on the show, showing Scott's substance addiction and heated moments.
Although they had ups and downs, the pair have three children together – Mason, Penelope, and Reign.