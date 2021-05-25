Kourtney Kardashian claps back at claims Travis Barker is 'changing her style'

Kourtney Kardashian shut down a fan in her Instagram comments who claimed her new boyfriend was influencing her style.

Kourtney Kardashian has clapped back at a fan accusing her of changing her style amid her new relationship with Travis Barker.

On Sunday (May 23), Kourtney posted a picture to Instagram which saw her sporting a vintage looking brown coat, chunky boots, ripped jeans and some cool tinted glasses.

The snap of the star sat at a bar appears to promote her younger sisters Tequila brand, which has recently received slander for apparent cultural appropriation. The posts caption reads: "Feeling left out, send me over a drink with @drink818 on the rocks with lime.".

However, one fan appeared not to be a fan of the look, commenting: "And her style begins to change.".

The oldest Kardashian sister, who's relationship with the Blink-182 drummer has been hot on the headlines, took to the comments herself to shut down the slander.

"This picture is from 2019 but ok," the Pooch owner responded, following up the slight shade with a kiss face emoji, adding to the sarcastic tone.

Celebrity Sightings In Malibu - March 20 2021. Picture: Getty

Kourtney has made it obvious that her new romance isn't changing her style or her sass.

The loved-up couple went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day earlier this year after weeks of speculation, and they've been packing on the PDA ever since.

Barker raised eyebrows after posting video of Kourtney sucking his thumb on Instagram for her birthday, before Kourtney posted a photo of herself straddling Travis in the middle of the desert.