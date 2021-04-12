Travis Barker gets girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's name tattooed on his chest

Travis Barker has sealed his new relationship in ink after getting girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's name tattooed on his chest.

The Blink 182 drummer, 45, was spotted shirtless in Hollywood, California last week showing off his new tatt, which is placed on the left side of his chest.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's first name can be seen written in cursive on the already heavily-tatted rockstar's torso.

Kourtney and Travis are rumoured to have begun dating in January, before confirming their relationship a month later after Kourtney posted a photo holding hands with her new beau.

The couple, who are long-time friends, sparked rumours that they'd taken things to a romantic level at the beginning of the year after both posting pictures from Kris Jenner’s vacation home in Palm Springs.

On Valentine's Day, both Kourtney and Travis posted videos of the same fireplace on their Instagram stories, with Kourtney adding a red love heart emoji to hers.

She also shared an image of a poem on her story that read, "Roses are red / Violets are blue / Garlic bread / Blink-182," dropping a major hint towards her new romance with Barker.

Kourtney's previous boyfriends include on-off partner Scott Disick, the father of her three children, and model Younes Bendjima.

Barker has been married twice; he married Melissa Kennedy in 2001, divorcing a year later, and Shanna Moakler in 2004, divorcing in 2008.