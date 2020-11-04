Kourtney Kardashian slammed over claim that face masks cause cancer

4 November 2020, 15:31 | Updated: 4 November 2020, 15:34

Kourtney Kardashian slammed over claim that face masks cause cancer
Kourtney Kardashian slammed over claim that face masks cause cancer. Picture: Getty/Instagram

KUWTK star Kourtney Kardashian has faced backlash after claiming the "PTFE" face masks can cause cancer.

Kourtney Kardashian has received huge backlash on social media after sharing a conspiracy theory that face masks can cause cancer.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has sparked uproar online after spreading a claim that certain face masks (which are said protect you against coronavirus) can cause other serious illnesses.

On Saturday (Oct 31) Kourtney, 41, took to her Instagram Story where she claimed that blue surgical face masks are "made of PTFE, a carcinogen made from synthetic fluoride" had alternative health risks.

Alongside a photo of one of the face masks, Kourtney wrote "According to Cancer.Org it increases the risk of liver, testicle, pancreas, kidney & breast tumors + ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, preeclampsia and high cholesterol"

Kourtney Kardashian makes the bold claim that this type of face mask causes cancer
Kourtney Kardashian makes the bold claim that this type of face mask causes cancer. Picture: Instagram

The KUWTK star added: "High exposure can cause influenza-like symptoms and hemorrhaging in the lungs, leading to suffocation."

While this type of face mask is worn by medical professionals all over the world, many people casted doubt on the unfounded claim.

Although Kourtney did not directly come up with the information about the mask, she shared it to her 102 million followers, which was an issue for many.

The stat also added a wide-eyed emoji and a head-exploding emoji, indicating that this was groundbreaking information, despite there not being an official study of the claim.

Kourtney Kardashian shows off her mask in an Instagram post
Kourtney Kardashian shows off her mask in an Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Kourtney's post indicated that the American Cancer Society had made the claim but a member of the organisation has since denounced this is the case.

According to The Mirror, Dr William Cance, who is the chief medical and scientific officer of the ACS, told the New York Post, in a statement: "There is no evidence to support the claim that the presence of PTFE in a mask causes cancer,

"As a surgical oncologist, I, along with thousands of colleagues in the health-care profession, have been wearing masks for years to protect patients from the spread of infections."

PTFE – also known as polytetrafluoroethylene – is a man-made chemical which can be found on items such as nonstick pans with Teflon coatings.

However, there is no evidence that it can cause cancer when used in masks. Many fans hit back at Kourtney's post on Twitter.

See fans reactions to Kourtney's post below.

