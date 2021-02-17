Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker confirm relationship with sweet Instagram post

17 February 2021, 09:40

Picture: Instagram/Getty

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a picture of herself holding hands with the Blink-182 drummer.

Kourtney Kardashian has gone Instagram official with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star confirmed the long-standing rumours of her new relationship with the rockstar, 45, by posting a photo holding hands with her new beau.

Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Friends and family rushed to the comments section to congratulate the mother-of-three, with TikTok star Addison Rae writing, "THIS".

Family friend Khadijah Haqq wrote, "When friends become lovers," with a red love heart, while Travis himself commented a black love heart underneath the image.

Long-time friends Kourtney and Travis sparked rumours that they'd taken things to a romantic level at the beginning of the year, after both posting photos from Kris Jenner’s vacation home in Palm Springs.

Picture: Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Picture: Getty

On Valentine's Day, both Kourtney and Travis posted videos of the same fireplace on their Instagram stories, with Kourtney adding a red love heart emoji to hers.

She also shared an image of a poem on her story that read, "Roses are red / Violets are blue / Garlic bread / Blink-182," dropping a major hint towards her new romance with Barker.

Kourtney's previous boyfriends include on-off partner Scott Disick, the father of her three children, and model Younes Bendjima.

Barker has been married twice; he married Melissa Kennedy in 2001, divorcing a year later, and Shanna Moakler in 2004, divorcing in 2008.

