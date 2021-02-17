Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker confirm relationship with sweet Instagram post

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a picture of herself holding hands with the Blink-182 drummer.

Kourtney Kardashian has gone Instagram official with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star confirmed the long-standing rumours of her new relationship with the rockstar, 45, by posting a photo holding hands with her new beau.

Friends and family rushed to the comments section to congratulate the mother-of-three, with TikTok star Addison Rae writing, "THIS".

Family friend Khadijah Haqq wrote, "When friends become lovers," with a red love heart, while Travis himself commented a black love heart underneath the image.

Long-time friends Kourtney and Travis sparked rumours that they'd taken things to a romantic level at the beginning of the year, after both posting photos from Kris Jenner’s vacation home in Palm Springs.

On Valentine's Day, both Kourtney and Travis posted videos of the same fireplace on their Instagram stories, with Kourtney adding a red love heart emoji to hers.

She also shared an image of a poem on her story that read, "Roses are red / Violets are blue / Garlic bread / Blink-182," dropping a major hint towards her new romance with Barker.

Kourtney's previous boyfriends include on-off partner Scott Disick, the father of her three children, and model Younes Bendjima.

Barker has been married twice; he married Melissa Kennedy in 2001, divorcing a year later, and Shanna Moakler in 2004, divorcing in 2008.