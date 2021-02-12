Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom claims Tristan Thompson slept with his ex-fiancée

Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom claims Tristan Thompson slept with his ex-fiancée. Picture: Getty

Lamar told Wendy Williams that Thompson once slept with Sabrina Parr, Odom's former fianceé.

Lamar Odom dropped a bombshell earlier this week, claiming his ex-fianceé Sabrina Parr once slept with Tristan Thompson, the on-off boyfriend of Lamar's ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

The 41-year-old former NBA star told Wendy Williams that Parr, who he split from in December, was a "hurt woman." "She has a lot of problems that I don’t think anyone of us could help her with. She probably needs therapy," he said.

"There was some things that always made me look at her out the corner of my eye," he said, before claiming that Parr had once slept with Khloé Kardashian’s "significant other," prompting Wendy to delve further.

Lamar and Sabrina split for good in December 2020. Picture: Getty

When talk show host Williams, 56, asked if it was Boston Celtics player Tristan, Odom raised an eyebrow, all but confirming the answer.

While a specific timeline wasn't revealed during the interview, sources disclosed to TMZ that Tristan and Sabrina hooked up nearly a decade ago during his rookie season in the NBA, long before he ever met Khloe.

The source also claims that when Parr and Odom went public with their relationship in 2019, Tristan told Khloe about their past together, so this isn't the first Khloe has heard of it.

Khloe was married to Lamar from 2009 to 2016. Picture: Getty

On-off couple Khloe and Tristan welcomed their daughter True in April 2018. Picture: Getty

Both Tristan and Lamar have a shared history of cheating on the Good American founder, 36. Tristan was accused of cheating on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, in 2018.

He was also accused of kissing Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Khloe's younger sister Kylie Jenner, back in February 2019 which resulted in highly-publicised internet drama.

As for Lamar, he previously admitted to cheating on Khloe. The pair married in September 2009 a month after meeting each other, and divorced seven years later.

Khloe stood by Lamar's side after his infamous 2015 overdose where he suffered 12 seizures and six strokes after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.