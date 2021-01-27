Jordyn Woods ‘Buss It’ challenge sparks hilarious Khloe Kardashian memes

27 January 2021, 11:18 | Updated: 27 January 2021, 11:39

Jordyn Woods ‘Buss It’ challenge sparks hilarious Khloe Kardashian memes
Jordyn Woods ‘Buss It’ challenge sparks hilarious Khloe Kardashian memes. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The KUWTK reality tv star has been mocked after Jordyn Woods' 'Buss It' challenge goes viral on social media.

Jordyn Woods has gone viral on social media after taking on TikTok's "Buss It" challenge.

Jordyn Woods shades Larsa Pippen's 'romance with Tristan Thompson'

While many fans were impressed with Jordyn's strong knees and praised her on her twerking skills, others used it as an opportunity to troll Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian.

On Tuesday (Jan 26) Woods' shared a video of herself dancing to Erica Banks' viral song "Buss It" on TikTok, jumping on the popular trend.

Fans were quick to re-share the video clip on Twitter, causing her name to trend on the social media platform.

Some fans pointed out that the 23-year-old model has a stunning figure, while others made light of the 2019 cheating scandal Jordyn was embroiled in, with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

See fans tweets below.

In February 2019, Tristan Thompson, who was in a relationship with Khloe at the time, had been seen kissing Woods at a party.

The Kardashians family cut ties with the model, unfollowing her on social media and no longer contacting her.

However, Kylie Jenner found it hard to cut ties with Jordyn as they were best friends for years before the cheating scandal happened.

Woods later appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith's "Red Table Talk" to address the cheating accusations, where she revealed Tristan Thompson kissed her when she was leaving the party.

Since then, Khloe and Tristan Thompson have tried to work on their relationship. Reports have claimed that the pair are back together.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Jordyn Woods & Khloe Kardashian News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Octavian ex girlfriend opens up about domestic abuse on 'Music's Dirty Secrets'

Octavian's ex girlfriend details domestic abuse in new documentary
Which iconic song from Rihanna's ANTI are you?

QUIZ: Which song from Rihanna's ANTI best describes your personality?

Quizzes

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: all of the cutest pictures and videos.

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: 20 cute photos & videos of the singer's child

Chris Brown

Yaya Mayweather shares photo of her newborn son with Floyd Mayweather

Yaya Mayweather shares photo of her newborn son with Floyd Mayweather

Trending

Beyonce Adidas X Ivy Park: collections, release dates, where to buy & more

Beyonce Adidas X Ivy Park: collections, release dates, where to buy & more

Beyonce

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking letter from daughter Gianna's friend

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking letter from daughter Gianna's friend
Cardi B new album 2020

Cardi B's new album: release date, tracklist, songs, features & more
Lori Harvey drops flirty comment on Michael B. Jordan's topless photo

Lori Harvey drops flirty comment on Michael B. Jordan's topless photo
Trey Songz arrested after a 'physical fight' with police officer

Trey Songz arrested after a 'physical fight' with police officer

Trey Songz