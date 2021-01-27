Jordyn Woods ‘Buss It’ challenge sparks hilarious Khloe Kardashian memes

Jordyn Woods ‘Buss It’ challenge sparks hilarious Khloe Kardashian memes. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The KUWTK reality tv star has been mocked after Jordyn Woods' 'Buss It' challenge goes viral on social media.

Jordyn Woods has gone viral on social media after taking on TikTok's "Buss It" challenge.

While many fans were impressed with Jordyn's strong knees and praised her on her twerking skills, others used it as an opportunity to troll Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian.

On Tuesday (Jan 26) Woods' shared a video of herself dancing to Erica Banks' viral song "Buss It" on TikTok, jumping on the popular trend.

Fans were quick to re-share the video clip on Twitter, causing her name to trend on the social media platform.

Some fans pointed out that the 23-year-old model has a stunning figure, while others made light of the 2019 cheating scandal Jordyn was embroiled in, with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

See fans tweets below.

tristan texting jordyn woods after seeing her buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/k80nQR2A8o — 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) January 26, 2021

Khloe Kardashian scrolling through Twitter and finding Jordyn Woods buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/ND6et5M2if — megan thee markle🦄 (@thee_markle) January 26, 2021

Tristan when he finds out that Jordyn Woods made a Buss it video pic.twitter.com/zCDC51WHAj — Tax Evasion Expert (@Bread_God_) January 26, 2021

Tristan Thompson looking at Jordyn Woods buss it challenge video like...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zolIXlTIID — WhiteLilWayne☘☘☘ (@Elf36004455) January 26, 2021

Khloe making sure Tristan isn’t watching Jordyn Woods buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/WVe2GpoJEd — childish alvino (@champagnealvin_) January 26, 2021

Khloe deleting Tristan’s tik tok after Jordyn Woods buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/u2DRxdObjf — Julia A (@JuliaA60255793) January 27, 2021

Khloe after she watched Jordyn Woods buss it challenge 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qJ6zZI1rtp — Music Connoisseur (@vvs_the_great) January 26, 2021

Khloe after watching Jordyn woods bussit challenge😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/u4Yz2KHLu3 — HelenDaDon💰 (@Yeraaaa1) January 26, 2021

In February 2019, Tristan Thompson, who was in a relationship with Khloe at the time, had been seen kissing Woods at a party.

The Kardashians family cut ties with the model, unfollowing her on social media and no longer contacting her.

However, Kylie Jenner found it hard to cut ties with Jordyn as they were best friends for years before the cheating scandal happened.

Woods later appeared on Jada Pinkett-Smith's "Red Table Talk" to address the cheating accusations, where she revealed Tristan Thompson kissed her when she was leaving the party.

Since then, Khloe and Tristan Thompson have tried to work on their relationship. Reports have claimed that the pair are back together.

