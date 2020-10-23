Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson 'confirm relationship' with kiss

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson 'confirm relationship' with kiss. Picture: Getty/E!

The on-off couple appear to have rekindled their romance.

They've had a complicated on-off relationship rocked by numerous cheating scandals over the last few years.

But it looks like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together after he gave her a kiss at sister Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday celebrations.

Tristan Thompson confirmed his relationship with Khloe Kardashian with kiss. Picture: E!

During the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is scheduled the finish airing next year after 20 seasons, the 29-year-old NBA player can be seen planting a kiss on Khloe's cheek.

The pair were thought to have rekindled their romance during the pandemic after spending lockdown together with their two-year-old daughter, True, despite Khloe's concerns about his chequered past.

Last month, rumours began swirling that the 36-year-old reality TV star was pregnant with her second child with Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan have reportedly rekindled their on-off romance. Picture: Getty

The cosy new footage comes as a source told E! News that their relationship is going well. "They are together and very happy," the source said. "She's very happy that he's around and that things have been going as well as they have."

"Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her. He has apologised over and over and swears he is forever changed," they said.

"Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up. Khloe is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him."

The pair are yet to comment publicly on the current status of their relationship.