Khloe Kardashian fans think she’s pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby

30 September 2020, 12:59

Khloe Kardashian fans think she’s pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Fans are convinced Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby, after spotting a "baby bump" in a new photo.

Khloe Kardashian has been rumoured to be pregnant by Tristan Thompson, with their second child.

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Tristan Thompson relationship rumours

The pair who already share their two year-old daughter, True Thompson, might be welcoming another bundle of joy soon.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sparked rumours after being spotted with Tristan Thompson after filming the final season of the popular reality TV show.

A photo of the pair has circulated on social media, which has caused many to believe the star is pregnant.

Many people believe the photo shows off Khloe's pregnancy baby bump, while others claim it's the shaping of the clothing.

On Friday (Sept 25) Khloe Kardashian was spotted with Tristan Thompson shopping at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, according to FR Daily News.

In the series of photos Khloe wore an oversized black blouse with leggings. However, fans weren’t paying attention to the star's outfit – they were focused on her stomach.

Fans also have backed up their pregnancy speculation after Khloe's mother, Kris Jenner, virtually appeared on Ellen Degeneres talk show.

Jenner, 64, addressed whether Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson would have another child. During the interview, Jenner played it safe and did not deny or confirm anything.

Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby, True – now 2 – back in 2018
Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby, True – now 2 – back in 2018. Picture: Getty

“Khloe and Tristan are hanging out a lot, so maybe more with them?” Ellen asked.

“You never know around here,” Kris responded. “Like I said, I never count anybody out for the county, you never know what’s going to happen.”

For a long while, fans have speculated that Khloe, 36 and Tristan, 29 have been back together. However, neither of them have addressed their current relationship status.

See fans reactions to the photo circulating on social media below.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian is pregnant? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

