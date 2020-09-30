Khloe Kardashian fans think she’s pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby

Khloe Kardashian fans think she’s pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Fans are convinced Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby, after spotting a "baby bump" in a new photo.

Khloe Kardashian has been rumoured to be pregnant by Tristan Thompson, with their second child.

The pair who already share their two year-old daughter, True Thompson, might be welcoming another bundle of joy soon.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sparked rumours after being spotted with Tristan Thompson after filming the final season of the popular reality TV show.

A photo of the pair has circulated on social media, which has caused many to believe the star is pregnant.

Many people believe the photo shows off Khloe's pregnancy baby bump, while others claim it's the shaping of the clothing.

📷 Khloe Kardashian et Tristan Thompson font du shopping à XIV Karats à Beverly Hills - 25/09/2020[[MORE]] Photos : HawtCelebs © https://t.co/rCLfcm3lRi — FR Daily News (@FRDailyNews) September 26, 2020

On Friday (Sept 25) Khloe Kardashian was spotted with Tristan Thompson shopping at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, according to FR Daily News.

In the series of photos Khloe wore an oversized black blouse with leggings. However, fans weren’t paying attention to the star's outfit – they were focused on her stomach.

Fans also have backed up their pregnancy speculation after Khloe's mother, Kris Jenner, virtually appeared on Ellen Degeneres talk show.

Jenner, 64, addressed whether Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson would have another child. During the interview, Jenner played it safe and did not deny or confirm anything.

Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby, True – now 2 – back in 2018. Picture: Getty

“Khloe and Tristan are hanging out a lot, so maybe more with them?” Ellen asked.

“You never know around here,” Kris responded. “Like I said, I never count anybody out for the county, you never know what’s going to happen.”

For a long while, fans have speculated that Khloe, 36 and Tristan, 29 have been back together. However, neither of them have addressed their current relationship status.

See fans reactions to the photo circulating on social media below.

So Khloe kardashian is pregnant with tristans baby 🤦🏻‍♀️ homegirl ganna end up hurt again — プッシー (@FucketFoo) September 30, 2020

Maybe I’m wrong but I think @khloekardashian is pregnant again ❤️ — sofi (@ninadobrevarmy_) September 27, 2020

@khloekardashian is pregnant. Watch y’all. I’m calling it. — Nanii Rodriquez (@Nanii_o8) September 27, 2020

