Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to Netflix in the UK

12 May 2020, 14:20

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to Netflix in the UK.
Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to Netflix in the UK.

Time to take a trip down memory lane with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie.

Rejoice, Kardashian-Jenner stans! The first two seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians are coming the Netflix in the UK.

Khloe Kardashian sparks outrage after toilet-papering sister Kourtney's house

British fans of the hit E! show will soon be able to binge its earliest seasons, which first aired back in 2007 and 2008, in their entirety from 1st June - that means more Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie to keep you occupied during lockdown.

"Unexpected news for fans of bootcut jeans: S1 and 2 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be on Netflix from 1 June," tweeted Netflix as they announced the news.

The show - now in its 18th season - follows the lives of stylist-turned-socialite Kim Kardashian, now 38, and her sisters: Kourtney, now 41, and Khloe, now 35, as they manage their fashion store, D-A-S-H.

The show also introduces Kim's younger brother Rob, now 33, and her younger half-siblings, the children of Kris Jenner and former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner; Kendall, now 24, and Kylie, now 22.

KUWTK OG's are getting ready to relive some of the show's most iconic early moments, including that infamous handbag fight between Kim and her siblings over her new Bentley.

The earliest seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashian aired back in 2007 and 2008.
The earliest seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashian aired back in 2007 and 2008.

"KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS IS COMING TO NETFLIX I CANNOT CONTAIN OR EXPRESS MY HAPPINESS. IF I DIE YOU CAN SAY IM RESTING IN PEACE," wrote one excited fan.

"Keeping up with the Kardashians is coming to Netflix.? Kris Jenner tho!!!!!! I Stan!" tweeted another, while one said, "keeping up with the kardashians on netflix is all i ever asked for".

Let the binge-watching commence.

