Khloe Kardashian sparks outrage after toilet-papering sister Kourtney's house

11 May 2020, 15:45

Khloe has been called "insensitive" and "wasteful" for pulling the prank during a global pandemic.

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire after covering her sister Kourtney's home in toilet paper amid global shortages of the product due to the coronavirus.

Kylie Jenner 'disturbs' fans by cutting a cake in the weirdest way

On Saturday, Kourtney, 41, took to Instagram to share a video from her front yard which saw her trees, bushes and lawn covered in endless rolls of toilet paper.

"So I haven't had this much excitement in months," Kourtney said during the clip, "This is what I come out to. This is what Mason and Koko do when they have a sleepover. This is actually genius."

"Thanks @khloekardashian" captioned Kourtney as she showed daughter Penelope the carnage.
"Thanks @khloekardashian" captioned Kourtney as she showed daughter Penelope the carnage. Picture: Instagram
Khloe Kardashian has come under fire for toilet-papering sister Kourtney's house. (Pictured here in 2016.)
Khloe Kardashian has come under fire for toilet-papering sister Kourtney's house. (Pictured here in 2016.). Picture: Getty

Kourtney implied that she plans on getting her own back on Khloe, 35, telling daughter Penelope, "Next time, guess what we’re gonna do, P?"

Momager Kris Jenner, 64, also filmed a video of the carnage whilst driving past her eldest daughter's mansion in Calabasas, California, saying "Well somebody got their house toilet paper last night. Well Kourtney, who did you p*** off?"

Twitter users were left infuriated by Khloe's prank, owing to the shortage of toilet rolls as stores struggle to keep up with panic-buying due to COVID-19.

"Poor people are literally fighting in the supermarkets for toilet paper and @khloekardashian felt like it was a good day to toilet paper Kourtney's house.......... disgusted by the absolute wastefulness and absolutely idiocy of rich people as usual," said one.

"What a waste........some people don’t even have toilet paper to USE and @khloekardashian is throwing it away on a joke," said another.

Khloe is yet to respond to the backlash. This isn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenners have been accused of being 'tone-deaf' during the pandemic.

Kendall Jenner, 24, was hailed insensitive after saying that she felt "so blessed" during an Instagram Live video with Justin and Hailey Bieber, after Justin pointed out that many people “have a crappy situation” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kardashian News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jay Z, Meek Mill and more send open letter calling for convictions in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case

Jay-Z demands Ahmaud Arbery murder convictions in powerful open letter

Jay Z

Ludacris and Nelly are about to battle it out on Instagram Live.

Ludacris & Nelly fans debate who has better songs ahead of Instagram battle
Drake's son Adonis speaks French in new video with mother Sophie Brussaux

Drake's son Adonis speaks French in cute video with mother Sophie Brussaux

Drake

Kylie Jenner has left fans freaked out by the way she cuts cake.

Kylie Jenner 'disturbs' fans by cutting a cake in the weirdest way

Trending

Tekashi 6ix9ine 2020

29 facts you need to know about 'GOOBA' rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
Chris Brown pays tribute to his mother and baby mamas in Mother's Day post

Chris Brown shows love to his mother and baby mamas in tribute post

Chris Brown

Tekashi 6ix9ine's address leaks after neighbour spots him taking photos

Tekashi 6ix9ine forced to move home after neighbour leaks address in video

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Georgia after being shot

Ahmaud Arbery: Shooting of unarmed black man "in cold blood" sparks outrage
50 Cent says he "used to" love his son Marquise Jackson

50 Cent shockingly admits he "used to" love his son Marquise

50 Cent