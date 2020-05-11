Khloe Kardashian sparks outrage after toilet-papering sister Kourtney's house

Khloe has been called "insensitive" and "wasteful" for pulling the prank during a global pandemic.

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire after covering her sister Kourtney's home in toilet paper amid global shortages of the product due to the coronavirus.

On Saturday, Kourtney, 41, took to Instagram to share a video from her front yard which saw her trees, bushes and lawn covered in endless rolls of toilet paper.

"So I haven't had this much excitement in months," Kourtney said during the clip, "This is what I come out to. This is what Mason and Koko do when they have a sleepover. This is actually genius."

"Thanks @khloekardashian" captioned Kourtney as she showed daughter Penelope the carnage. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire for toilet-papering sister Kourtney's house. (Pictured here in 2016.). Picture: Getty

Kourtney implied that she plans on getting her own back on Khloe, 35, telling daughter Penelope, "Next time, guess what we’re gonna do, P?"

Momager Kris Jenner, 64, also filmed a video of the carnage whilst driving past her eldest daughter's mansion in Calabasas, California, saying "Well somebody got their house toilet paper last night. Well Kourtney, who did you p*** off?"

Twitter users were left infuriated by Khloe's prank, owing to the shortage of toilet rolls as stores struggle to keep up with panic-buying due to COVID-19.

"Poor people are literally fighting in the supermarkets for toilet paper and @khloekardashian felt like it was a good day to toilet paper Kourtney's house.......... disgusted by the absolute wastefulness and absolutely idiocy of rich people as usual," said one.

"What a waste........some people don’t even have toilet paper to USE and @khloekardashian is throwing it away on a joke," said another.

Khloe Kardashian proudly toilet papers Kourtney Kardashian’s mansion as a prank, even though there’s a worldwide shortage of toilet paper. Can this whole annoying family just go away now, please? pic.twitter.com/5yjLxzOsWc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 10, 2020

Poor people are literally fighting in the supermarkets for toilet paper and @khloekardashian felt like it was a good day to toilet paper Kourtneys house.......... disgusted by the absolute wastefulness and absolutely idiocy of rich people as usual — Stacey (@Ohgoditsstacey) May 10, 2020

khloe kardashian deciding to teepee kourtneys house with rolls of toilet paper just shows obnoxious & selfish rich people are even during a pandemic 💀 — 🌶 (@yaboishadia) May 9, 2020

Anyone else find it completely insensitive and utterly ridiculous that Khloe Kardashian TP'd Kourtneys house... during a pandemic..... while theres a toilet paper shortage

Or isn't just me???? — Rachel (@raygunth) May 10, 2020

Every single Kardashian is srsly “tone deaf”. Kourtney just posted video of her yard covered in toilet paper because her son and Khloe TP’d it....at a time when people are desperate for tp during the pandemic... It’s wild how vastly different their reality is from the majority — Sarah 𓂀 (@sarah_ell_) May 10, 2020

Khloe is yet to respond to the backlash. This isn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenners have been accused of being 'tone-deaf' during the pandemic.

Kendall Jenner, 24, was hailed insensitive after saying that she felt "so blessed" during an Instagram Live video with Justin and Hailey Bieber, after Justin pointed out that many people “have a crappy situation” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.