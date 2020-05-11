Kylie Jenner 'disturbs' fans by cutting a cake in the weirdest way

11 May 2020, 12:33 | Updated: 11 May 2020, 12:39

The Kylie Cosmetics owner, 22, left people cringing on Mother's Day.

Kylie Jenner was one of the many parents celebrating Mother's Day over in the US yesterday, but one of her gifts left her followers pretty disturbed.

Kylie Jenner Photoshop fails: 8 times the reality star got caught out

Jenner, who shares two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of an olive oil cake she was presumably given in honour of the special day.

Jenner showed off an olive oil cake gifted to her on Mother's Day.
"This olive oil cake wow," she captioned the snap, which saw the Kylie Cosmetics owner, 22, cut a small irregular-shaped slice from the icing sugar-topped cake.

Jenner, who was also gifted plenty of flowers from the likes of sisters Kim, Kendall and Khloe (as well as a bouquet from Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson), clearly left her followers unimpressed by her odd choice of slice.

"People were very disturbed I cut by cake how I did so this is for those people," Kylie captioned a video herself cutting a circular slice from the centre of the cake.

Kylie responded to people calling her out for cutting her cake in a weird way.
Kylie cut a circular piece from the middle of the cake.
"Kylie jenner cutting her cake triggers my ocd.. wtf!!!" wrote one user on Twitter, while another added, "The way kylie Jenner has cut this cake is bothering me".

"Can we talk about how Kylie Jenner cuts cake, psychopath vibes," tweeted one, and another wrote, "Someone tell me why Kylie Jenner has cut her cake like this ... it’s hurting me".

Meanwhile, Kylie has filed a legal claim against a company who tried to trademark Stormi Couture in bad faith.

BMC, who filed the trademark a month after Kylie’s little girl was born, have previously been sued by DJ Khaled over their Asahd Couture trademark, using the name of his first-born.

