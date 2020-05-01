Despite her billionaire status, Kylie Jenner has been caught slipping on multiple occasions.

Kylie Jenner is one of the most recognisable faces on social media. The reality star has over 172 million followers on Instagram and her selfies rack up millions of double-taps on the daily.

But it seems even a self-made billionaire can fall victim to the eagle eyes of the Internet, however, as the 22-year-old has been called out many times in the past for her use of Photoshop and Facetune.

From bendy curtains to misshapen tiles, Kylie's followers really don't miss a trick when it comes to the reality star's editing blunders...

The poolside blunder Jenner deleted this image after fans spotted a bend in the pool. Picture: Instagram Kylie ended up deleted this selfie shortly after it was posted as her fans were quick to spot the obvious editing error. Jenner has been isolating at her $36.5 million mansion in Holmby Hills, Caifornia, where she's been relaxing and taking selfies aplenty. However, this snap raised a few eyebrows among fans after they spotted the edge of the pool she was posing at appearing to drastically curve.

The red dress Fans spotted the wall bending in the background. Picture: Instagram Kylie posted this selfie as the latter in a series of three snaps taken in preparation for a 2020 Oscars after party. However, her fans still spotted a slight bend in the door frame between her chest and legs where she appeared to have pulled her stomach in.

Stassie's limbs Fans were convinced Kylie had edited Stassie's legs and arms. Picture: Instagram During one of her luxurious girls trips, Kylie and her best friend Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou posed up a storm for the 'gram. This photo soon hit the headlines after fans couldn't help but notice Stassie's legs and arms looked distorted. "I’ll come back and check this later when the rest of the legs finished uploading," wrote one user, while another added, "photoshop detected".

The jeans Kylie Jenner's jean pockets appeared stretched out in this selfie. Picture: Instagram Throwing it back to 2017, Kylie posted this selfie as a promotional ad for Fashion Nova. However, it was the fashion that fans were focusing on. Users were quick to note that Kylie's jean pockets appeared stretched out and the belt loop was such larger than average, insinuating that Miss Jenner has edited her behind to look bigger.

The strut Kylie and Stassie faced more Photoshop controversy with their vacation pics. Picture: Instagram Another holiday snap of Kylie and Stassie drew suspicion after fans noticed the paving slabs in the background were warped. The doorframe behind them was also bending oddly and the grass seems to rise up behind them by their arms.

The cushions The lines on the cushion behind Kylie appeared to bend. Picture: Instagram In this photo - also taken on the same luxury getaway - the lines on the cushion behind Kylie's arm appeared to bend, which her fans spotted straight away.

The bending curtain The curtain appeared to bend behind Kylie. Picture: Instagram In this racy selfie, Kylie lifts up her top to showcase her toned stomach, but her followers couldn't help but notice another editing mishap. The curtain on the left side of the photo appears to be warped and stretched out.