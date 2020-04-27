Kylie Jenner splashes $36 million on luxury 'resort compound' mansion in LA

Kylie Jenner spends a whopping $36 Million on lavish mansion in LA. Picture: Getty/Instagram

'Self-made billionaire' Kylie Jenner has spent a whopping $36 millon on a lavish seven bedroom home in Holmby Hills.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul has reportedly have paid the equivalent of £30 million on a new pad in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The lavish mansion is 19,250 square feet in size and is part of a “resort compound”, according to TMZ.

Images from the estate agent looking taking care of the property has enabled fans to get a glimpse of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's mansion. (Swipe right on image gallery linked below to see photos).

The exterior of the building features dark grey tile and beautiful lighting running under steps and along walls for a nice contrast.

The property Kylie Jenner bought has a lovely outdoor space featuring a luxury pool, while open wall facing rooms providing a place to relax away from the sun.

Interiors feature light coloured walls and both fluffy carpet and clean tile flooring. The mansion features fun rooms for entertainment such as a games room which is complete with a bar.

Kylie also has large open plan kitchen spaces, where she could cook up a storm.

For those not so often to come by chilly nights in Southern California, Kylie will be able to keep warm with several of her fire places.

The mansion was initially on the market for $55 million, however, Kylie managed to secure the deal at $36.5 million.

The property has seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and space to park 20 cars. The land surrounding the house is a stretch of 0.83 acres. Check out the lavish mansion above.