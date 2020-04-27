Kylie Jenner splashes $36 million on luxury 'resort compound' mansion in LA

27 April 2020, 11:48 | Updated: 27 April 2020, 11:49

Kylie Jenner spends a whopping $36 Million on lavish mansion in LA
Kylie Jenner spends a whopping $36 Million on lavish mansion in LA. Picture: Getty/Instagram

'Self-made billionaire' Kylie Jenner has spent a whopping $36 millon on a lavish seven bedroom home in Holmby Hills.

Kylie Jenner just spent a whopping $36 million on a luxury mansion, which is small change to the self made billionaire.

What Is Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth In 2020?

The 22-year-old beauty mogul has reportedly have paid the equivalent of £30 million on a new pad in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

The lavish mansion is 19,250 square feet in size and is part of a “resort compound”, according to TMZ.

Images from the estate agent looking taking care of the property has enabled fans to get a glimpse of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's mansion. (Swipe right on image gallery linked below to see photos).

The exterior of the building features dark grey tile and beautiful lighting running under steps and along walls for a nice contrast.

The property Kylie Jenner bought has a lovely outdoor space featuring a luxury pool, while open wall facing rooms providing a place to relax away from the sun.

View this post on Instagram

lover girl 🤍

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Interiors feature light coloured walls and both fluffy carpet and clean tile flooring. The mansion features fun rooms for entertainment such as a games room which is complete with a bar.

Kylie also has large open plan kitchen spaces, where she could cook up a storm.

For those not so often to come by chilly nights in Southern California, Kylie will be able to keep warm with several of her fire places.

The mansion was initially on the market for $55 million, however, Kylie managed to secure the deal at $36.5 million.

The property has seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and space to park 20 cars. The land surrounding the house is a stretch of 0.83 acres. Check out the lavish mansion above.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kylie Jenner News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Rapper Biggie shows off his rapping skills in unheard verse

Notorious B.I.G ‘lost’ verse uncovered for first time in rare song snippet
Chris Brown dclares Ammika Harris "prettiest woman on the planet"

Chris Brown declares Ammika Harris the "prettiest woman on the planet"

Chris Brown

Burna Boy Quiz: Are you a true fan?

QUIZ: Only true Burna Boy fans will get 100% on this quiz

Tekashi 6ix9ine hasn'r seen his daughter since prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama claims he's ghosting his daughter since prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Trending

Tekashi 6ix9ine wants permission to shoot music videos in his backyard

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer asks judge to let rapper record music videos in his backyard

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tristan told ex-girlfriend Khloe he is "on board" with being her sperm donor.

Tristan Thompson says he's "on board" to be Khloe Kardashian's sperm donor
Juice WRLD's first posthumous song has been released

Juice WRLD's first posthumous song ‘Righteous' drops four months after rapper's death
Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD initiative has teamed up with with Twitter's Jack Dorsey to provide mental health support amid the pandemic.

Beyoncé donates $6 million towards mental health support for key workers

Beyonce

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion link up during quarantine

Tory Lanez slammed for "ignoring social distancing rules" by visiting Megan Thee Stallion