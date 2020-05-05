Kylie Jenner sues company for trademarking ‘Stormi Couture’

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is attempting to get the 'Stormi Couture' trademark cancelled, by filing a legal claim against BMC.

Kylie Jenner, 22, has filed a legal claim against Business Moves Consulting after the reality TV star believes they trademarked 'Stormi Couture' in bad faith.

According to TMZ, BMC filed to trademark ‘Stormi Couture’ following the birth of Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster. The company made the trademark a month after Kylie’s little girl was born.

Kylie discovered this when she had tried to apply for her own Stormi trademarks, including StormiWorld after her daughter’s first birthday party.

However. she received a lawsuit from BMC claiming that the name was too similar to their registered 'Stormi Couture' trademark.

The mother of one, has now decided to hit back with her legal team, calling for BMC’s Stormi trademark to be cancelled.

Kylie reportedly argued that the company trademarked the name in order to ‘capitalise’ off of her daughter’s name.

Kylie’s team reportedly state in the documents filed: ‘The Stormi name is well known, and uniquely and unmistakably is associated with Stormi Webster.’

The 'self-made billionaire' argues that Stormi has ‘achieved fame in her own right’ and her StormiWorld birthday parties have been covered by huge media outlets, including Vogue.

Kylie also is pointing to the history of BMC filing trademarks in bad faith, highlighting that DJ Khaled previously sued the company in 2018 over their Asahd Couture trademark.

Khaled accused BMC of ripping off his son Asahd’s name for their own benefit back in 2018.

