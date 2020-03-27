Kim Kardashian & Kourtney's physical fight sparks hilarious KUWTK fan reactions on Twitter

27 March 2020, 14:33 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 16:03

Kim Kardashian & Kourtney spark hilarious memes after their physical fight clip goes viral
Kim Kardashian & Kourtney spark hilarious memes after their physical fight clip goes viral. Picture: Getty/E!

Kim Kardashian & Kourtney's fans have reacted to a clip of the pair going head-to-head in a brawl.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian got into a physical fight on the explosive season 18 premiere of their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian calls out "liar" Taylor Swift after video leak sparks backlash

A clip of the trailer has circulated on social media showing the siblings, aged 39 and 40, being separated by their younger sister Khloe.

Kim and Kourtney went in for each other after Kim called out Kourtney for her inferior work ethic, before the Court threatened: 'I will f**k you up'.

The row got heated and turned physical with Kim and Kourtney clawing at each other, throwing things and slapping one another.  

According to The Daily Mail, the argument stemmed from earlier scenes when Kim turned down a $400,000 offer to model in a Paris fashion show.

She then proceeded to call out Kourtney for her work ethic.

The clip has circulated on social media, with fans of the show reacting to it on Twitter.

One fan wrote "I’m sorry but that clip of kourtney and Kim fighting literally makes me laugh so hard" on Twitter.

Another fan took to Twitter and wrote "Do u really watch the Kardashians.... nd I mean "kourtney and Kim taking on new York" the other shows... u will know Kim is a bully nd doesn't know how to talk". See other reactions below.

