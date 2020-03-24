Kim Kardashian calls out "liar" Taylor Swift after video leak sparks backlash

Kim Kardashian calls out Tayor Swift on Twitter. Picture: Getty

#KimKardashianIsOverParty was trending for hours after a phne call between Taylor Swift and Kanye West leaked online.

After Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian cryptically responded to the leaked video of Kanye West and Tatlot's phone call about the rapper's song 'Famous', Kim has now openly called out Swift in a barrage of tweets.

Directly tagging Swift in her initial tweet, Kim claimed that "nobody cares" about the whole debate around Kanye's lyrics about Taylor in 'Famous' and claims Swift "manipulated the truth".

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Across a number of tweets, Kim Kardashian slammed Taylor Swift for "lying through her publicist" and apologised for addressing the situation as the world are "dealing with more serious and important matters."

Calling out Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian said, "To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...'

"They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word 'b*tch' was used without her permission. At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message'."

She went on to say, "The lie was never about the word b*tch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative."

"To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him."

Closing her statement, Kim said, "This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters."

Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been locked in a feud for years. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift's publicist Tree Pain later took to Twitter and responded to Kim's claims, revealing the full form Taylor's statement and denying that the music star had lied about anything.

Pain wrote, "I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?"

Kanye West has remained silent on the situation so far.

