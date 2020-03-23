Kim Kardashian & Taylor Swift cryptically react to leaked Kanye West 'Famous' phone call

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift 'react' to leaked Kanye West 'Famous' video. Picture: Getty

Kanye West's full phone call with Taylor Swift about his song 'Famous' has leaked online sparking the #KanyeIsOver hashtag.

For anyone who isn't up to speed on the whole Taylor Swift vs Kanye West and Kim Kardashian beef, let's just have a super quick refresher...

Kanye West released the song 'Famous' in which he raps the lines, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, why, I made that b*tch famous". Taylor claimed she wasn't shown the song before it was released. A video then surfaced showing Kanye speaking to Taylor on the phone to get her approval for the song. Now, the full video hs leaked which reveals the pair's conversation in full and shows Taylor never approved the line, "I made that b*tch famous". And breathe.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift have been locked in a feud for the past few years. Picture: Getty

Now, just days after the video leaked onto social media from an unknown source, both Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian have appeared to respond to the new clip, through cryptic likes on other people's posts.

Firstly, Kim liked a fan's tweet (below) which said, 'The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I’m so confused right now'.

The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I’m so confused right now pic.twitter.com/NO0b92Qvpo — kim (@kimkwestlegion) March 21, 2020

Appearing to express her thoughts on the situation over on Tumblr, Taylor Swift liked a number of posts including one which read, "And that is how you let Karma take care of itself."

Taylor also liked a "Taylor told the truth moodboard," and fand another post which rwad, "everyone owes Taylor Swift an apology".

Kanye West has remained silent on the issue since the video of his conversation with Taylor Swift leaked.

When Kanye's ong 'Famous' was originally released back in 2016, in an interview with GQ Kim said, “She totally approved [the lyrics]. She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much sh*t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved. What rapper would call a girl that he was rapping a line about to get approval?”

At the time, Taylor Swift's team also issued an official statement which read:

"Taylor does not hold anything against Kim Kardashian as she recognizes the pressure Kim must be under and that she is only repeating what she has been told by Kanye West. However, that does not change the fact that much of what Kim is saying is incorrect. Kanye West and Taylor only spoke once on the phone while she was on vacation with her family in January of 2016 and they have never spoken since. Taylor has never denied that conversation took place. It was on that phone call that Kanye West also asked her to release the song on her Twitter account, which she declined to do. Kanye West never told Taylor he was going to use the term, "that bitch" in referencing her. A song cannot be approved if it was never heard. Kanye West never played the song for Taylor Swift. Taylor heard it for the first time when everyone else did and was humiliated. Kim Kardashian's claim that Taylor and her team were aware of being recorded is not true, and Taylor cannot understand why Kanye West, and now Kim Kardashian, will not just leave her alone."

After the video leaked recently, the hashtag #KanyeWestIsOverParty began trending on Twitter.

