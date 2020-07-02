Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly back together

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly back together. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and serial cheater Tristan Thompson are "giving their relationship another try" after spending lockdown together.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is said to have rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan, 29, after celebrating her 36th birthday together last week.

Khloe and Tristan are reportedly "giving their relationship another try". Picture: Getty

The NBA player was in attendance at the family bash alongside Khloe's siblings Rob, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, Khloe's mother Kris Jenner and Kourtney's ex Scott Disick.

Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together during the coronavirus lockdown and are successfully coparenting their 2-year-old daughter True.

A source disclosed to People that they are "giving their relationship another try," adding that "Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True."

The couple reportedly "acted like were back together" during her birthday party, which Khloe described as "magical". "The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR!," she wrote on Instagram.

Khloe celebrated her 36th birthday at the weekend with friends and family, including Tristan. Picture: Instagram

The news comes after Tristan shared a heartfelt tribute to Khloe on her birthday alongside a family photo of himself, the Good American founder and little True.

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," Thompson wrote in his caption. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you."

He added, "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian".

"I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you," wrote Tristan. Picture: Instagram

Khloe and Tristan have shared a tumultuous relationship in the past. In 2018, Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe just days before she gave birth to True.

In another scandal, Thompson was accused of kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at the beginning of 2019. However, despite their history, Khloe and Tristan have reportedly reunited thanks to lockdown.

"The lockdown made them closer," the source added. "They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A."