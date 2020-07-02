Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together? Inside their relationship timeline

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly back together. Picture: PA/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson haven’t had an easy relationship but rumours are rife they’re back together again. So why did they break up? And are they engaged? And when did they get together?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan’s Thompson’s relationship is back in the spotlight once again as reports suggest the couple, who share daughter True together, are back together.

It’s believed the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star and the basketball player decided to isolate together during the coronavirus pandemic for the sake of their child and as a result, have grown closer than ever.

And not only are fans convinced Khloe and Tristan have reunited, there are even rumours they’re engaged after she showcased a huge diamond ring on her birthday Instagram posts.

So are Khloe and Tristan officially back together? And why did the split up before? Here’s a run down of their relationship:

Khloe Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson split in 2019. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

When did Khloe and Tristan start dating?

The couple reportedly met through mutual friend and NBA player Brandon Jennings. They made their relationship Instagram official in October 2016.

When did Khloe and Tristan welcome their daughter True?

Khloe officially confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram in December 2017 with a series of underwear photos with her boyfriend Tristan.

The couple, who filmed the birth for Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s just like her sisters, welcomed True on April 12 2018.

Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian? When did they split?

Sadly, Khloe’s pregnancy was a time of trouble for the couple as Tristan was the target of many cheating claims.

The relationship eventually ended when it emerged Kylie Jenner’s bestie Jordan Woods also cheated with Tristan.

At the time she tweeted: “This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

Khloe and Tristan split early 2019.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together in 2020?

Throughout 2020, Khloe and Tristan getting back together has been a hot topic. Latest reports suggest they’re giving it another go after growing closer while in quarantine.